Russia Deploys S-400 Missile System To Europe

The Russians are at it again…being aggressive everywhere, this time in Europe.

Russia is giving NATO a heart-attack by deploying SAMs to Europe’s border.

Russian aggression has never been so aggressive…

Russia Insider reports:



Our day job is to read about Russia-related stuff and then write about it. So imagine our surprise when we learned that “a NATO air chief says he’s concerned by Russia’s increasing deployment of surface-to-air missile systems in and around Europe.”

That’s huge! Russia deployed the S-400 to Prague? When did this happen? And what is Russia hoping to gain by deploying surface-to-air systems into the heart of NATO-controlled Europe? We had so many questions in need of answers.

Thankfully the folks at Military.com cleared up any misunderstandings about what they meant by “in and around Europe”:

In recent years, the Russian military has deployed S-300 and S-400 surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems not only within Russia and Kaliningrad, the Russian city in a territory between Poland and Lithuania, but Crimea and areas encircling the Ukraine, and even Latakia, Syria.

A lot of redundant information here. Let’s help our friends at Military.com:

After editing out the decorative bullshit, we get:

In recent years, the Russian military has deployed S-300 and S-400 surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems not only within Russia and Russia, but Russia and Russia, and even Latakia, Syria.

See? Much more succinct, and infinitely less manipulative.

We understand why NATO is worried, and we hope that Moscow will soon abandon this reckless, aggressive policy of deploying surface-to-air systems within its own borders.

Enough already. Russia must be stopped.

By Rudy Panko / Russia Insider: