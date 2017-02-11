From Russia With Love: Edward Snowden To Be Executed By Trump

According to sources in the U.S. intelligence community, Edward Snowden may be sent back to America as a “gift” to so-called President Trump to strengthen the already close relationship between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump has previously stated that N.S.A. whistleblower Snowden is a “traitor” and “spy” who should be executed.

There is no way of knowing yet when this diplomatic transaction will take place should it happen at all. Such a transaction would be majorly unjust as he should be allowed return to the United States with no criminal charges for his altruistic spotlighting on the Orwellian spying procedures on hundreds of millions of American citizens, who have no links to terrorism whatsoever, without warrant. It is crucial to note that the leaks contained no information that could harm national security.

Snowden says that this story is proof that he is not a spy in a Tweet.

Finally: irrefutable evidence that I never cooperated with Russian intel. No country trades away spies, as the rest would fear they're next. https://t.co/YONqZ1gYqm — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 10, 2017

It is clear that Snowden is no longer of use to Putin or Russia. Should Russia change its mind, however, then Edward Snowden will be able to apply for a Russian passport in about 1 year.