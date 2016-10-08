Russia Finalising Work On Floating Nuclear Power Plant

Russia is to deploy the world’s first floating nuclear power plant in the Arctic.

The wondering power plant will provide electricity to the remotest regions of the country that have a power grid, by 2019.

The Daily Express reports:

Construction on the dock which will host the floating plant began on Wednesday and will be finalised by October 2019, according to the contractor company Zapsibgidrostroy’s Director-General Marat Kharisov.

The floating plant, known as Akademik Lomonosov, will have a generating unit, a dock with onshore facilities and waterworks.

The wondering plant, which is believed to cost 30 billion Roubles (£387,219,706), will supply power to Chukotka – the region which almost touches the US’s Alaska.

It will have an electric power capacity of 75 MW which is almost twice as much as one of the land-based power-plants in Chukotka that will be closed down.

Professor Georgy Tikhomirov of the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute, said: “The advantage of the floating nuclear power plant is that it can be moored almost anywhere where there is a power line.”

Furthermore, as Akademik Lomonosov will be water based, it will be immune from earthquakes and even tsunamis.

Mr Tikhomirov added: “Reactor units are small and self-contained.

“They are nothing like those installed at the Chernobyl nuclear power station, of course. A scenario like that at the Fukushima power plant is also excluded.”

Mr Tikhomirov also praised the living quarters of the 70 engineers that will permanently be aboard the nuclear power plant.

He said: “It’s like a journey on a cruise ship. The staff will be living on the platform in four-star hotel conditions, with all the amenities, because they have to spend a whole year in the cabins.”