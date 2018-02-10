Russia & Lebanon To Sign Military Cooperation Agreement

Lebanon is planning to open its Ports to Russian Warships and Russia will in return help train the Lebanese army.

The Russian government announced earlier this week that Moscow was about to conclude a military cooperation agreement with Lebanon, which provide a “comprehensive framework for coordination” and “joint activities” between the armies of the two countries.

According to media reports the Russian Prime Minister, Dmitry Medvedev has instructed the Russian Defence Ministry to start talks with its Lebanese counterpart to sign the cooperation agreement between the two countries.

The news comes as an Israel minister threatened to send Lebanon back to the stone age

Middle East Monitor reports: The draft agreement to be signed between the parties included the opening of Lebanese ports in front of Russian military vessels and fleets, in addition to making Lebanese airports a transit station for Russian aircrafts and fighters, and the dispatch of Russian military experts to train and strengthen the capabilities of members of the Lebanese army, according to the Russian agency Sputnik.

The draft agreement provides the exchange of information on defence issues and the promotion of mutual trust to combat common terrorism, as well as the development of relations in the field of joint military training in various areas related to military service, medicine, engineering, geography and others.

The agreement also included the participation in maritime search and rescue activities, combating terrorism and piracy. Russia will also grant Lebanese military delegations the right to attend all Russian military exercises, meetings and conferences that are to be held on military and defence matters.