Russia & Lebanon To Sign Military Cooperation Agreement

February 10, 2018 Niamh Harris News, World 2

Lebanon is planning to open its Ports to Russian Warships and Russia will in return help train the Lebanese army.

The Russian government announced earlier this week that Moscow was about to conclude a military cooperation agreement with Lebanon, which provide a “comprehensive framework for coordination” and “joint activities” between the armies of the two countries.

According to media reports the Russian Prime Minister, Dmitry Medvedev has instructed the Russian Defence Ministry to start talks with its Lebanese counterpart to sign the cooperation agreement between the two countries.

The news comes as an Israel minister threatened to send Lebanon back to the stone age

Middle East Monitor reports: The draft agreement to be signed between the parties included the opening of Lebanese ports in front of Russian military vessels and fleets, in addition to making Lebanese airports a transit station for Russian aircrafts and fighters, and the dispatch of Russian military experts to train and strengthen the capabilities of members of the Lebanese army, according to the Russian agency Sputnik.

The draft agreement provides the exchange of information on defence issues and the promotion of mutual trust to combat common terrorism, as well as the development of relations in the field of joint military training in various areas related to military service, medicine, engineering, geography and others.

The agreement also included the participation in maritime search and rescue activities, combating terrorism and piracy. Russia will also grant Lebanese military delegations the right to attend all Russian military exercises, meetings and conferences that are to be held on military and defence matters.

Niamh Harris

Writer at Your News Wire

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)

  • CharlieSeattle

    Not good!

  • CharlieSeattle

    >> This about to get real!

    Iran building permanent military base in Syria – claim
    By Gordon Corera – Security correspondent – 10 November 2017

    http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-41945189

    Iran is establishing a permanent military base inside Syria, a Western intelligence source has told the BBC.

    The Iranian military is said to have established a compound at a site used by the Syrian army outside El-Kiswah, 14 km (8 miles) south of Damascus.

    The report comes amid growing tensions over Iranian influence in Syria and across the region.

    Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu recently warned that Iran wanted to establish itself militarily in Syria.

    “Israel will not let that happen,” he said.

    Satellite images commissioned by the BBC seem to show construction activity at the site referenced by the intelligence source between January and October this year.

    The images shows a series of two dozen large low-rise buildings – likely for housing soldiers and vehicles.

    ………………………………………………………

    Israel Launches ‘Large Scale Attack’ in Syria After Iranian Drone Infiltrates Jewish State
    by BREITBART JERUSALEM 10 Feb 2018

    http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2018/02/10/israel-launches-large-scale-attack-syria-iranian-drone-infiltrates-jewish-state/

    (ASSOCIATED PRESS) The Israeli military shot down an Iranian drone that infiltrated the country early Saturday before launching a “large-scale attack” on at least a dozen Iranian and Syrian targets in Syria. Israel called it a “severe and irregular violation of Israeli sovereignty” and warned of further action against the unprecedented Iranian aggression.

    The military said its planes faced massive anti-aircraft fire from Syria that forced two pilots to abandon an F-16 jet that crashed in northern Israel. One pilot was seriously wounded and the other lightly. Syrian officials reported large explosions in the center of the country and the Syrian counter fire set off warning sirens throughout northern Israel.

    The Israeli strikes marked its most significant engagement since the fighting in neighboring Syria began in 2011 and said Iran would be held responsible for its outcome.

    “This is a serious Iranian attack on Israeli territory. Iran is dragging the region into an adventure in which it doesn’t know how it will end,” Israel’s chief military spokesman, Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis, said in a special statement. “Whoever is responsible for this incident is the one who will pay the price.”