Russia Moves Military Forces To North Korean Border

Russia has reportedly moved military forces into Vladivostok, a city not far from the border with North Korea as the world edges closer to war.



Footage captured by local residents has been uploaded to social media and appears to show military vehicles moving towards the city which is just eight miles from the border

The Express reports:

Since the emergence of the Vladivostok footage, fears have grown that North Korea could become the trigger for a conflict involving the US, China and Russia.

Both China and Russia consider North Korea as a necessary buffer state, which they need to keep stable for their own national security.

According to the reports, a military convoy of eight surface-to-air missiles, part of Russian Air Defence, were on the move.

The S400 anti-aircraft missiles were moved to Vladivostok, where Vladimir Putin already has a major navy base.

North Korea has warned the US not to take provocative action, after holding a military parade that showed off new intercontinental and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

Officials from the despotic regime have said that the country will “hit back with nuclear attacks” if necessary.

There is mounting speculation that current leader Kim Jong-un will soon order a new nuclear test.

This comes after a US aircraft carrier group continues to move towards the region.

President Donald Trump has already pledged to remove the threat from the Korean peninsula.

China has pleaded for the US and North Korean to back down from the war-footing.

On Friday, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned that “conflict could break out at any moment”.