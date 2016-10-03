Russia To Conduct Nuclear Readiness Drill With 40 Million Citizens

Russia are to conduct a massive nuclear military drill involving 40 million citizens in order to prepare the country for a possible nuclear attack, amid heightening tensions between Moscow and the U.S.

Representatives for the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry (EMERCOM) confirmed that bomb shelters and underground bunkers in Moscow are being prepared for the evacuation of millions of citizens in the event of a nuclear bomb attack on the country.

“As a result of the introduction of new approaches to civil defense, an inventory of underground facilities of the city was conducted. The Moscow underground facilities will be able to protect 100% of the population of the city,” deputy head of EMERCOM Andrei Mishchenko said.

All federal agencies and government officials and agencies will take part in the historic exercise, which runs from October 4-7.

The drill will include 200,000 “professional rescue units” and 50,000 pieces of equipment,” according to Interfax.

Oleg Manuilov, the director of the Russian Civil Defence Department, says the exercise will evaluate how well the population can cope with a “disaster occurrence” under an “emergency” situation.

Interfax.ru reports:

Also working out of civil defense will involve abnormal emergency rescue teams. During the training will be a reality check drawn up plans for different periods and the commitment of all forces and means to act.

“In practice, the notification will be worked out and collect the governing federal departments and agencies, executive bodies of subjects of the Russian Federation and local self-government”, – said Manuilov. There will be worked out action by the evacuation issue of personal protective equipment, sanitary, deployment obmyvochnyh points.

“In addition, the alert will be given civil defense structures In coordination with the regional and municipal authorities will be checked by the system of emergency population warning of disaster occurrence, or the threat thereof.” – Said Manuilov.

During the workout, and will inspect individual subordinate medical institutions on the quality of care.