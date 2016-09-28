Russia Reject MH17 Crash Report, Calling It “Biased and Fabricated”

Russia have rejected a report by international investigators that suggests Moscow shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 using a Buk missile.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned the report, accusing investigators of allowing Ukraine to fabricate evidence, whilst calling the investigation itself as “biased” towards Ukraine.

“Russia suggested working together from the start and relying on the facts only,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Wednesday.

“To this day, the investigators continue to ignore the overwhelming evidence provided by the Russian side, despite the fact that Russia is the only side that submits accurate information and constantly discloses new data,” Zakharova told reporters.

“Russia is disappointed that the situation surrounding the investigation into the Boeing crash is not changing. The findings of the Dutch prosecutor’s office confirm that the investigation is biased and politically motivated.

“To arbitrarily designate a guilty party and dream up the desired results has become the norm for our Western colleagues,” she said.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Major-General Igor Konashenkov added that Russian air defence systems have never crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Tass.com reports:

“No Russian air defense systems, including Buk, have ever crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border. We made a firm statement to that effect immediately after the July 17, 2014 disaster,” he said.

Russia to provide assistance

The spokesman said Russia will provide necessary assistance in conducting an unbiased investigation into the MH17 crash in Donbass.

“We are extremely interested in conducting an unbiased investigation and establishing the actual perpetrators of the crash. And we will continue to provide all necessary assistance,” Konashenkov said.

Radar data on MH17 flight

Deputy Chief Designer of the Utyos-T radar station of the Lianozovo Electromechanical Plant Viktor Meshcheryakov said on Wednesday that the radar data on the Ukrainian air space at the time of the MH17 crash made public by Russia recently will be transferred to the Dutch side soon.

“The data will be transferred soon. We’re not dealing with this. They have been transferred to the competent bodies. We are using the copies of these records in this demonstration,” he said.

The Malaysia Airlines Boeing-777 passenger airliner on a flight from the Dutch city of Amsterdam to the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur crashed in the area of hostilities between local militias and Ukrainian governmental troops in east Ukraine’s Donetsk region in July last year. All 298 people aboard the airliner died in the air crash.

Most of the air crash’s victims were Dutch nationals.