Russia Says Britain Will Be Sorry For Playing With Fire In Spy Case

Russia has warned the British government that it “will be sorry” for falsely accusing Moscow of carrying out a nerve agent attack against a former double-agent.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told a meeting of the UN Security Council Thursday: “We have told our British colleagues that you are playing with fire and you will be sorry”

He said that Russia was the victim of a hasty, sloppy and ill-intentioned defamation campaign by London and its allies.

Press TV reports: Russia called the special meeting to discuss last month’s attack on Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter who were found unconscious outside a shopping mall in Salisbury.

London has accused Moscow of carrying out the attack using the deadly nerve agent Novichok.

Nebenzia said at the Security Council that the accusations were “horrific and unsubstantiated” and only catered to the UK’s “propaganda war” against Russia.

“It’s some sort of theater of the absurd. Couldn’t you come up with a better fake story?” he asked.

The Russian envoy also rejected the British reasoning on Novichok’s origin, saying the poison was “not copyrighted by Russia, in spite of the obviously Russian name,” and that it had been researched by other countries.

Moscow says apart from Russia, a host of other countries, including the UK itself and even Sweden, have studied and probably developed the substance.

In a rather sarcastic counter-argument, Nebenzia said that even if Russia wanted to eliminate someone, it would have done so through the “hundreds of clever ways of killing someone” shown in British series Midsomer Murders instead of opting for such a “dangerous and highly public” method.

Responding to Nebenzia, British Ambassador to the UN Karen Pierce accused Russia of challenging international institutions “that have kept us safe since the Second World War.”

Pierce also argued that there was good reason to suspect Russia carried out the attack on Skripal, namely Moscow’s “record of conducting state-sponsored assassinations” and the common view in the Kremlin that defectors were “suitable targets for assassination.”