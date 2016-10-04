Russia: US, Allies To Blame For Russian Embassy Attack In Damascus

Russia is holding the US and its allies responsible for the attack on its embassy in the Syrian capital, Damascus, saying they are fueling violence in the war-stricken country by colluding with militants and extremists.

The Russian Foreign Ministry released a statement on Tuesday confirming a mortar attack against the Russian embassy in Damascus.

One of the mortar shells hit the area near the mission’s residential compound, while two others landed close to the embassy building.

“It’s a blatant act of terror meant to scare those who support the battle against terrorism,” the Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said

Press TV reports:

The shelling is “result of the actions of those who, like the US and some of its allies, provoke the continued bloodshed in Syria and flirt with militants and extremists of all flavors,” the ministry added.

It further went on to say that Monday’s attack was launched from the Jobar neighborhood of Damascus, which is controlled by the terrorist groups Failak al-Rahman and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, al-Qaeda’s Syrian branch formerly known as al-Nusra Front.

Elsewhere in its statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the assault as a crime committed by terrorists.

“Once again they (terrorists) have posed a serious threat to the life and work of Russian diplomats in Syria. The basic norms of international law have been violated one more time,” it said.

The ministry further urged coordinated efforts by the international community to fight terrorism and underlined Moscow’s readiness to take “all necessary measures” to restore peace and security to Syria.

The Russian embassy in the Syrian capital has come under militant fire several times.