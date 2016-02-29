A 500-page Security Council report released this weekend warns that the United States is about to become embroiled in a coup in which Freemasonic forces led by Donald Trump are going to launch a deadly attack on the Federal Reserve System and shadowy elite.

Following the 2008 financial collapse which benefited “shadow government”, an American-British Freemason cabal rose to power, headed by Donald Trump, in order to restore order to the chaos.

Whatdoesitmean.com reports:

Having begun large land purchases in Scotland, this report continues, Donald Trump, in 2010, gathered around him the most powerful Freemasonic force ever seen in modern times in a bid to first save the United Kingdom’s banking system, and, as he envisioned Scotland would soon break away and become an independent nation, the entire world’s economy could then be saved from the Freemason’s new economically impenetrable Scottish stronghold.

In June 2010, this report says, Donald Trump and his Freemason cabal secretly put forth their historic plan to the City of London Corporation—who in turn appointed as their emissary to the Freemasons House of Lords member Baron James of Blackheath.

To understand the full implications of the Freemasons negotiating with the City of London Corporation, this report explains, one must know that the Freemason leadership only communicates with persons having an international security rating possessed by only 6 people, and that the value of their gold bullion holdings is estimated to be worth more than all the gold in the world that has ever been mined.

In his seeing that the US Federal Reserve’s “stranglehold” upon the City of London Corporation was impossible to break, this report continues, Baron James, in November 2010, took to the floor of the House of Lords publicly telling his peers of the historic offer being made by the Freemasons (he self called Foundation X) to save Britain first, and then the world—but which failed to sway them leaving this critical historic event virtually unreported.

Though little known among the American people Donald Trump’s mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, was born on the Island of Lewis, in Scotland, where she and her Gaelic speaking ancestors were the “caretaker/guardians” of the Callanish Stones many believe to have been erected as geographic “markers” mapping the Knights Templar’s voyages from Europe to America where their vast treasure and documents were hidden before the European discovery of the North American continent in the late 15th century.

Making Donald Trump’s cabal even stronger, this report states, was his joining forces this past week with the head of another powerful Freemasonic faction, New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

Governor Christie, the SVR explains in this report, has been long believed by Federation intelligence sources to be the 6th cousin of Donald Trump through the paternal line of his Scottish born great-grandfather,James H. Christie—whose family, like Donald Trump’s mothers MacLeod line, were also caretakers of the Callanish Stones on the Island of Lewis, and whose father, Wilbur James “Bill” Christie, managed “substantial” Freemason funds during his career at the Bank of New York that was established in 1784 by the American Founding Father and Freemason Alexander Hamilton, until its collapse in the 2007-2008 global banking crisis.

Making Governor Christie’s Freemason faction extremely “deadly and powerful”, too, this report continues, is it’s long association with the American Mafia as his maternal aunt, through an arranged family agreement, was wed to a captain in the Genovese crime family of New Jersey named Tino “The Greek” Fiumara.

Though deliberately obscured in modern American culture today, the SVR in this report explains, it was, in fact, the Freemasons (in 1860 on the eve of the American Civil War) who created the Sicilian Mafia(from which the American Mafia sprang) when the fervently anti-communist and revolutionary Freemasonic leader of Italy, Guiseppi (Giuseppe) Mazzini battled against the Vatican to unite Italy.

And since its creation by the Freemason leader Mazzini, this report continues, the Sicilian Mafia (and its American extension) has operated in “deep secrecy” protecting the global interests of the Freemasons against the equally as ruthless and criminal US Federal Reserve System and its main protector, the CIA—with the mafia making billions from the global drug trade, and the CIA making billions too.

To the ultimate purpose of the Freemason’s creating this global mafia structure to protect itself, the FSB in this report details, centers around the 15 August 1871 letter written from America’s highest ranking Freemason, Albert Pike, to Mazzini warning of the apocalyptic fate the world was facing. Known now as the “Three World War” letter, Pike warned Mazzini about what was being planned against humanity by describing the conflicts to come:

“The First World War must be brought about in order to permit the Illuminati to overthrow the power of the Czars in Russia and of making that country a fortress of atheistic Communism. The divergences caused by the “agentur” (agents) of the Illuminati between the British and Germanic Empires will be used to foment this war. At the end of the war, Communism will be built and used in order to destroy the other governments and in order to weaken the religions.

The Second World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences between the Fascists and the political Zionists. This war must be brought about so that Nazism is destroyed and that the political Zionism be strong enough to institute a sovereign state of Israel in Palestine. During the Second World War, International Communism must become strong enough in order to balance Christendom, which would be then restrained and held in check until the time when we would need it for the final social cataclysm.”

The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the “agentur” of the “Illuminati” between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam and political Zionism mutually destroy each other. Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion…

We shall unleash the Nihilists and the atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm which in all its horror will show clearly to the nations the effect of absolute atheism, origin of savagery and of the most bloody turmoil.

Then everywhere, the citizens, obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries, will exterminate those destroyers of civilization, and the multitude, disillusioned with Christianity, whose deistic spirits will from that moment be without compass or direction, anxious for an ideal, but without knowing where to render its adoration, will receive the true light through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out in the public view.

This manifestation will result from the general reactionary movement which will follow the destruction of Christianity and atheism, both conquered and exterminated at the same time.”

Though this “Three World Letter” letter from American Freemason leader Albert Pike to Italian Freemason leader, and mafia founder, Guiseppi Mazzini has been called a hoax on the grounds that in 1871, when it was written, the words “Zionism” and “Fascist” weren’t known, an intriguing FSB addendum to this report notes that the Freemasons have long been known for their “predictive warnings” of future events and the dissemination of them to the public, such as:

1.) The 1898 novella “Futility, or the Wreck of the Titan” describing the sinking of an unsinkable ship when it hit an iceberg, which 14 years later, on 15 April 1915, occurred in reality with the sinking of theRMS Titanic—and with the deaths of the top bankers in America who had been aboard this doomed vessel, and opposed the creation of a central bank, sixteen months later, on 23 September 1913, the US Federal Reserve central bank was created in secret anyway.

2.) The 2001 American television programme “The Lone Gunman” who in its pilot episode (March 2001) detailed the crashing into the World Trade Center skyscrapers in New York City of hijacked planes—which six months later, on 11 September, occurred in reality.

An equally intriguing FSB addendum to this reports notes that Donald Trump’s currently ongoing coup d’état against his nations US Federal Reserve supported “shadow government” is not the first, but the second time in US history that the Freemasons have wrested back control from the evils of these central bankers, with it occurring 188 years ago in 1828 and led by the Freemason President Andrew Jackson.

In 1824, the FSB explains, the United States was controlled by the “Virginia presidential dynasty” that had ruled America since its founding in 1776, and after the War of 1812, in order to pay its debts, established a central bank that benefited only the moneyed elite class while driving the rest of this nations into poverty which Andrew Jackson railed against the “paper money” that was causing this to be so.

While winning the majority of States electoral vote (99 vs. 84), the number of States outright (12 vs. 7), and the population vote (41.4% vs. 30.9%), Andrew Jackson, in 1824, had the presidency stolen from him by the House of Representatives.

Four years later, in 1828, Andrew Jackson “mobilized the wrath” of the American people against these elite “money changers”, and aided by his fellow Freemasons, took back control of the US government for its citizens and abolished the central bank these monsters had created doing away with “paper money” and saying to his vanquished foes:

“Gentlemen, I have had men watching you for a long time and I am convinced that you have used the funds of the bank to speculate in the breadstuffs of the country. When you won, you divided the profits amongst you, and when you lost, you charged it to the bank. You tell me that if I take the deposits from the bank and annul its charter, I shall ruin ten thousand families. That may be true, gentlemen, but that is your sin! Should I let you go on, you will ruin fifty thousand families, and that would be my sin! You are a den of vipers and thieves.”

Like the Freemason Andrew Jackson who was called too crude and unsophisticated to be President, and labeled by his “shadow government” enemies as being a “budding tyrant in the model of Caesar or Napoleon” and who tried to “smoke out his positions” on issues, this report continues, likewise, today, is Freemason Donald Trump, who has become his nations “instrument of class vengeance”, being so accused—including being called “Hitler like” and the elite classes warning that if he wins the Presidency “it would represent a rout of historic proportions for the institutional Republican Party”.

With the “shadow government” having already spent over $220 million trying to defeat Donald Trump and his Freemason cabal so far, and with hundreds-of-millions more being raised to defeat him too, the SVR in this report notes, the “deadliest” event in this historic battle occurred this past Wednesday (24 February) when The New York Times (the official “shadow government” publication) columnist Ross Douthat sent out to his readers the “master plan” to defeat him that cryptically depicted an old “The Dead Zone” movie clip involving the assassination of man running for US President.

Less than 24 hours after this not-to-subtle “shadow government” warning was given to Donald Trump, this report concludes, on 25 February, this Freemason leader had standing by his side in Texas the greatly feared Mafia-Freemason leader Chris Christie—which with both of them now fully committed to destroying Washington D.C. and its elite “money changers” (who now have the Vatican on their side) clearly shows this battle will “be to the death” as the stakes in this coup d’état have reached a level not seen in modern human history—and as best described by Baron James of Blackheath, who two years after having failed in his bid to help the Freemasons, took to the floor of the House of Lords, on 16 February 2012, to warn the world of the massive $15 trillion money-laundering fraud from the US Federal Reserve in the name of “Yohannes Riyadi”…from Indonesia … where President Barack Obama is from.