Russia Warn US Against Interfering in Iran’s ‘Domestic Affairs’

While the U.S., Israel Saudi Arabia support the the violent opposition protests in Iran, Russia has warned against interfering in Iranian affairs.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned the U.S. not to interfere in Iran’s “domestic affairs”stressing that”external interference destabilizing the situation is inadmissible”

A spokesman for the Turkish President has also warned against external parties interfering in Iran’s internal affairs.

The US president Donald Trump has pledged “great support” for Iranian protesters

Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Telesur reports: U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his support for protesters who have been staging rallies across Iran over the past week against the country’s leadership.

President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters during a news conference in Ankara that while Iranian citizens had the right to hold demonstrations, it was not possible to accept acts that cause casualties and property damage, as the protests have left 21 people dead.

The news comes a day after French President Emmanuel Macron warned the U.S., Israel and Saudi Arabia against making hostile statements on the recent developments inside Iran, calling on them to tone down their rhetoric which, he said, could lead to “war.”