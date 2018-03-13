Russia Warns It Will Respond If It’s Military Threatened By US Strikes In Syria

Russia will respond to a US strike in Syria if the lives of Russian servicemen are threatened, the Chief of Russia’s General Staff has warned.

Valery Gerasimov claims that the US plans to launch a missile strike against government held districts in Damascus as a “response” following a false flag chemical attack.

“According to reports, after the false flag attack, the US plans to accuse the Syrian government troops of using chemical weapons, and to provide the world community with the so-called ‘evidence’ of the alleged mass death of civilians at the hands of the Syrian government and “Russia supporting it,” the top Russian general said.

Gerasimov also says that the White Helmets and film crews have already arrived at the scene with satellite video transmitters in place.

His warning comes a day after US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said Washington was ready to unilaterally “act” against Syria, just as it did last year when it bombed a Syrian government air base over allegations of a chemical weapons attack.

Press TV reports: Washington, he said, plans to launch a missile attack on government-held districts of the Syrian capital, Damascus, adding that Moscow has “reliable information about militants preparing to falsify a government chemical attack against civilians.”

According to Gerasimov, the militants have brought a crowd of civilians, including women and children, into Eastern Ghouta from other regions to represent the as the victims of the planned chemical attack, while film and satellite video transmitters are already in place.

“This has been confirmed by the discovery of a laboratory for the production of chemical weapons in the village of Aftris, which was liberated from terrorists,” Gerasimov said.

The general added, however, that “despite constant attempts by militants to disrupt peace initiatives in Eastern Ghouta, the situation in the suburb of Damascus shows a trend toward stabilization.”

On Monday, Syria’s envoy to the UN Bashar al-Ja’afari also slammed the new US military threats, saying Haley’s comments are aimed at provoking a chemical attack by terrorists and fabricating evidence against Damascus.

For the past several years, the flashpoint enclave, home to some 400,000 people, has been under the control of multiple foreign-backed terror groups, particularly the so-called Jaish al-Islam Takfiri outfit and the as al-Nusra Front, which have practically captivated the civilians and use them as human shield against the government’s liberating forces.