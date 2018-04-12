Russia Warns West To ‘Seriously Consider Consequences’ Of Attacking Syria

Russia has warned that threats by the US and France to launch a military aggression against Syria is in violating of the UN Charter.

The Russian foreign ministry have urged the West to “seriously consider” the consequences of such action.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said”At the highest level, the presidents of the United States and France threatened a tough reaction, with the use of force against Syria. I would like to note that the threat of using force against a UN member state is a gross violation of the charter of this organization”

She added “We call upon… members of the international community to seriously consider the possible consequences of such accusations, threats and especially action (against Syria)”

Press TV reports: US President Donald Trump has threatened to strike Syria in response to an alleged gas attack in the Arab country. France has also said it would join the military action.

Trump has, however, cast doubt on the timing of the possible military action, saying, “Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!”

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has warned the Western states against any military action on his homeland.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Zakharova underlined the need for “an immediate and objective investigation” into the suspected chemical weapons attack on the Syrian town of Douma on April 7.

The Russian army, in coordination with the Syrian government, is ready to provide safe conditions for chemical experts on the ground, she added.

The spokeswoman further stressed that Russian military personnel and doctors had visited Douma but found no traces of a chemical attack.

“Our position is perfectly clear and defined. We are not seeking an escalation,” she concluded.

Russian ships leave Tartus

Meanwhile, a defense committee chairman at the Russian parliament’s lower house said the country’s ships had left the naval base in the western Syrian city of Tartus.

Interfax news agency quoted Russian lawmaker Vladimir Shamanov as saying that the vessels had left the Mediterranean base for their own safety, adding that “this is normal practice” when there are threats of an attack.