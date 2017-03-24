Russia Will Judge Israel Based On It’s Actions, Not Words’ In Syria

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavro has said that agreements between Israel and Russia concerning Syria will be based on their actions, not their words.

President Putin has already told Israel that its ‘game’ in Syria is over….

Syria’s U.N. envoy Bashar Jaafari said that Putin sent a clear message to Israel that the rules of the game have changed in Syria and its freedom to act in Syrian skies was over. The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu however has told the Russian President that Israel will continue airstrikes in Syria

Syria’s used anti-aircraft fire against Israeli jets last Thursday night, downing one and hitting another in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes against a military target near Palmyra

Russia Insider reports:

In a suggestive but somewhat cryptic statement, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that Moscow would take note of Israel’s actions — not words — in Syria, and respond accordingly.

Lavrov said on Wednesday that:

Russia “will judge how accurately this arrangement is carried out by our Israeli partners not on the basis of what they say but how they act,” Lavrov stressed. “During Israel’s prime minister [Benjamin Netanyahu’s] second to latest visit to Moscow he and President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin achieved a clear agreement about the way Russian and Israeli militaries could cooperate in relation to the situation in Syria,” Lavrov said, commenting on last week’s Israeli strikes on the Syrian Armed Forces posts near Damascus.

We reported earlier this week that Syria’s U.N. envoy Bashar Jaafari said that Syria’s use of anti-aircraft missiles against Israeli fighter jets was a “message” from Putin.

Israel’s ambassador was summoned by Moscow after Friday’s airstrikes, and reports have emerged that Russian military advisors were operating just a few kilometers from the area that was targeted by Israeli strikes; so there’s certainly circumstantial evidence to back up Jaafari’s claim.

But Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists the exact opposite — that Putin understands that “if there is a feasibility from an intelligence and military standpoint – [Israel will] attack [targets in Syria]”.

Lavrov’s statement suggests that the Russia and Israel have some kind of agreement concerning Syria — and that Moscow is unpleased with how it’s being carried out.

The question now is: What does this agreement entail?