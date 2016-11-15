The Russian military has launched a large-scale operation against terrorists stationed in Syria.

Russian warplanes flying from its aircraft carrier deployed off the coast of Syria, conducted their first strikes against foreign-backed terrorists in Homs and Idlib provinces.



Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that jets from the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, which was recently deployed in the eastern Mediterranean, had launched their first strikes against ISIS and Al-Nusra Front positions.

Terrorist positions were also hit with cruise missiles from the frigate ‘Admiral Grigorovich’, Shoigu added.

He stressed that terrorists had actual factories and not just workshops, for weapons production. “They are factories, not workshops, more specifically the plants for the production of all sorts of rather serious means of mass destruction.”

Press TV reports: Russia’s TASS news agency quoted Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as making the announcement in a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Tuesday.

“Today at 10:30 and 11 (0730 and 0800 GMT), we started a major operation to conduct mass fire damage … in the Idlib and Homs provinces” targeting positions held by terrorist groups of Daesh and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, Shoigu said.

“For the first time in our naval history,” he said, Russia’s only aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, took part in combat operations.

The Russian defense minister further noted that jets will target ammunition depots, training camps and armaments factories, whose products are used against civilians in Syria.

The Admiral Kuznetsov was deployed from the Arctic to the eastern Mediterranean last month, joining around 10 other Russian vessels already off the Syrian coast.

Syrian aircraft target terrorists in Aleppo

Meanwhile, unnamed Syrian special sources told state television that Syrian jets had carried out air raids against terrorist strongholds and supply depots in the old city of Aleppo on Tuesday.