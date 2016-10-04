Russian Embassy in Damascus Shelled By Terrorists

The Russian embassy in Damascus came under fire on Tuesday from an area controlled by militant groups, including Al-Nusra Front and and Faylaq al-Rahman.



The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that one of the mortar shells fired at the embassy complex hit the residential area, while two others landed near the embassy building.

“It’s a blatant act of terror meant to scare those who support the battle against terrorism,” the Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said

Nobody was injured by the explosions according to reports.

Sputnik news reports:

The Ministry said the shelling was conducted from the Jobar municipality controlled by al-Nusra Front and Faylaq al-Rahman terrorists.

“We view this shelling of the Russian embassy as a consequence of actions of those who, like the US and its allies, provoke the violent conflict in Syria, flirting with militants and extremists of different sorts.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry called for a coordinated international counterterrorist approach.

Syria has been mired in civil war since 2011, with government forces loyal to President Bashar Assad fighting a number of opposition factions and extremist groups. The ongoing instability had caused numerous terrorist attacks across the country.