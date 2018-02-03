Russian Fighter Jet Downed In Syria, Pilot Killed By Militants On The Ground

The Russian MoD has confirmed that a Russian Su-25 jet crashed in the Idlib province north-western Syria on Saturday

The Ministry added that preliminary data showed the jet was downed by a man-portable air-defense system (MANPAD)

The pilot ejected from the plane but was killed by militants on the ground.

RT reports: The attack took place when the jet was flying over the Idlib de-escalation zone on Saturday. The pilot parachuted down into the area controlled by Al-Nusra terrorist group, the statement said. He was killed during a confrontation with the militants from an unspecified group.

Video showing the site of the crash of a Russian jet after being shot down over Saraqib pic.twitter.com/tWGynAn62b — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) February 3, 2018

Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria together with Turkey which is also responsible for the Idlib de-escalation zone is now trying to retrieve the body of the Russian pilot, the Defense Ministry confirmed.

In July 2016, two pilots were killed when a Russian military helicopter was downed by Islamic State militants near Palmyra. They had been attacking advancing terrorists at Damascus’ request when it was shot down.

#Pt. Another video showing with more clarity moment when #RuAF Su-25 was hit with a MANPADS while also targeted with AA guns in SE. #Idlib countryside. pic.twitter.com/4I25oAmxdO — Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) February 3, 2018

Following the attack, the Al-Nusra-controlled area of Idlib province has been the target of Russian missiles.

The military have conducted “a massive precision weapon strike and at least 30 terrorists were killed… the ministry said in a statement