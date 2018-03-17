Russian MoD: US Training Militants For False Flag Chemical Attacks In Syria

“US instructors” are training militants to stage false flag chemical attacks in south Syria, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The incidents will be used as a pretext for airstrikes on Syrian government troops and infrastructure.

Russian General Staff spokesman Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy told news briefing on Saturday.: “We note the evidence of preparation for possible attacks. Strike groups of naval carriers with cruise missiles are being formed in the Eastern part of the Mediterranean, in the Persian Gulf and in the Red Sea”

Rudskoy stressed it was unclear who the US wanted to support in this case, Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists or their allies terrorizing Eastern Ghouta.

Russia has already warned it will respond to US airstrikes if the lives of Russian servicemen are threatened.

RT reports: The planned provocations will be widely covered in the Western media and will ultimately be used as a pretext by the US-led coalition to launch strikes on Syria, Rudskoy warned.

“The provocations will be used as a pretext by the United States and its allies to launch strikes on military and government infrastructure in Syria,” the official stated.

“We’re registering the signs of the preparations for the possible strikes. Strike groups of the cruise missile carriers have been formed in the east of the Mediterranean Sea, Persian Gulf and Red Sea.”

Another false flag chemical attack is being prepared in the province of Idlib by the “Al-Nusra Front terrorist group, in coordination with the White Helmets,” Rudskoy warned. The militants have already received 20 containers of chlorine to stage the incident, he said.

The US military has dismissed the accusations raised by the Russian Defence Ministry. Pentagon spokesman Adrian Rankine-Galloway described Rudskoy’s statement as “extremely absurd,” RIA Novosti reported.

Moscow and Damascus have repeatedly warned about upcoming chemical provocations, and have highlighted that banned warfare agents have been used by the militants. Earlier this week, Syrian government forces reportedly captured a well-equipped chemical laboratory in Eastern Ghouta. Footage from the facility has been published by the SANA news agency. The installation contained modern industrial-grade hardware of foreign origins, large amounts of chemical substances as well as crude homemade munitions ad their parts.