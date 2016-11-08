Russian Navy Ready To Strike Terrorists Near Aleppo

Russia is about to strike terrorist positions in the vicinity of Aleppo according to sources at the Russian Defense Ministry

Russia’s naval group including an aircraft carrier, a nuclear power guided missile cruiser and two destroyers will launch a major offensive against ISIS from the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday.

The Russian source said the attack, which will likely engage Kalibr cruise missiles, will target militants outside of Aleppo, and not the residential areas.

Press TV reports:

The offensive will be headed by the Russian navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, with the support of the Peter the Great warship and other military ships, RT reported the source as saying on Tuesday.

Jets from the ships will be taking of “in the nearest hours” and will hit militant targets stationed on the far outskirts of Aleppo, while long-range projectiles, including Kalibr cruise missiles, will be launched from the ships and accompanying submarines.

The source stressed that that attacks will be carried out in areas where there is no civilian presence.

“The strikes will avoid the city of Aleppo to prevent civilian casualties, because terrorists continue to use city residents as human shields,” the source said.

The attacks are aimed at blocking the entry of more terrorists into the city, which has been divided since 2012 between government forces in the west and the militants in the east.

“The group’s main goal is to carry out missile strikes on terrorists outside of Aleppo that are attempting to get into the city,” he added.

Last week, Russia announced that fleet of warships headed by the Admiral Kuznetsov had reached the Mediterranean Sea and was preparing for an anti-terror offensive.

In July, Russia said that the flagship, classified by Moscow as a heavy aircraft-carrying missile cruiser (TAVKR), will be carrying 15 Sukhoi Su-33 fighter jets and Mikoyan MiG-29K/KUB fighters, and around 10 Kamov Ka-52K, Ka-27, and Ka-31 choppers.