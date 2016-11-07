Russia’s Rostec Corporation Sets Up New Cyber Security Centre

The Russian state corporation Rostec, which specializes in the production and export of high technology, has set up a new corporate anti-hacking centre to counter electronic espionage against Russian defence contractors’ computers.

The centre will be working in coordination as part of a state system of detection, prevention and elimination of the consequences of computer attacks on the Russian Federation with the FSB, the principal security agency of Russia and the main successor to the KGB.

Sputnik reports:

“The Center also looks for computer malware used by hackers, monitors the security of our information systems, determines and promptly eliminates the causes of computer malfunctions. Our specialists are authorized to investigate computer ‘incidents’ at Rostec’s enterprises and train members of their cybercrime details,” Yevteyev said.

Teams of information security experts are working round the clock keeping an eye on all cases of attempted hacks into Russian defense contractors’ computers, and in the event of such attempts being made, promptly cutting off the intruders and reporting their “coordinates” to the Federal Security Service.

Until late last month the Center worked in a test mode and managed to prevent dozens of actual attempts to steal confidential information.

Earlier, in an interview with Izvestia, Alexander Yevteyev said that, “Over the past year we’ve had one or two real threats emerging every single month neutralizing malware used in cyber spying with the overall number of such ‘anomalies’ running into the thousands.”

He added that connection of defense enterprises to the system will come in stages. By the end of 2017 “RT-inform” will be able to ensure the cyber security of up to 20 percent of Rostec’s main enterprises and 30 percent by 2020.

“For the system to be efficient we need to have cybersecurity specialists working at every such enterprise to promptly respond to emerging attacks or information leaks.”

The new system will be applied at the critical enterprises of Rostec, which are associated with the implementation of state defense orders, such as Russian Helicopters, High Precision Systems and the United Engine Corporation.

Rostec’s anti-hacking center will be working as part of a state system of detection and prevention of computer attacks, created by the Federal Security Service as ordered by President Vladimir Putin.