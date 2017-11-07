Sacked Welsh Minister Found Dead Days After Sexual Misconduct Claims

A Welsh Government minister has been found dead just days after being suspended by the Labour Party over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Carl Sargeant, a married father of two and minister in the Welsh Assembly, was found dead at his home in Connah’s Quay in North Wales after Labour announced an investigation on Friday. He is believed to have taken his own life.

Mr Sargeant, who was 49, said at the time that he found the allegations “shocking and distressing” and called for an independent investigation to allow him to clear his name

RT reports: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the death was “terrible and deeply shocking news,” while his deputy Tom Watson said it is a “tragedy beyond words.”

Sargeant quit his post as cabinet secretary for communities and children in Cardiff last week after what he called “shocking and distressing” allegations were made against him. The nature of those allegations are not known.

Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones said Sargeant had been “removed” from the cabinet, while Sargeant said he wanted an independent investigation “to allow me to clear my name.”

His family said in a statement on Tuesday: “Carl was a much loved husband, father and friend. He wasn’t simply a part of our family. He was the glue that bound us together. He was the heart of our family. We loved him so very much.

“He was the most kind and caring husband, father, son and friend. We are devastated beyond words, and we know our grief will be shared by all those who knew and loved him.”

Sargeant had been a member of the Welsh Assembly since 2003. He was made minister for social justice and local government in 2009 and was appointed cabinet secretary for communities and children in May last year.