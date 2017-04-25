Netayahu’s Wife To Be Charged With Corruption, Faces Prison Sentence

Police are about to charge Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, with corruption – which could result in a prison sentence, according to Israeli media.

Israeli broadcaster Channel 10 revealed on Friday that Israeli police are planning to indict Sara over her alleged use of state funds for private spending.

Middleeastmonitor.com reports:

According to Channel 10, Quds Press said that the police recommendation came in the wake of completing the investigations into Netanyahu’s real estate case, noting that Jerusalem District Prosecutor Nurit Litman had decided that Sara should be brought before the courts.

Jerusalem’s district authorities are expected to raise their recommendation to the government’s attorney general and the judicial advisor to review the file and take a final decision, Channel 10 said.

If the case is accepted, Netanyahu’s wife would be summoned to attend a hearing session prior to the issuing of the indictment against her. Such proceedings would take a couple of months, according to the Channel 10 report.

The Netanyahu’s’ commented on the news in a statement, saying: “It is shameful that an indictment is to be issued against the prime minister’s wife based on false allegations.”

Sara Netanyahu is accused of ordering new furniture for the prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem. Later, she allegedly swapped it with old furniture from her house in Caesarea. In addition, she was accused of doubling the number of dinner guests in Netanyahu’s office in order to be able to afford private chefs.

She was also accused of paying for her elderly father’s expenses by dipping into the funds of the prime minister’s official residence.