Sarah Silverman has urged the military to perform a violent, fascist coup to remove President Trump “and his handlers” from the White House.

Using typical liberal doublespeak, Silverman informed her 10 million Twitter followers that President Trump is a “mad king” and a “fascist” before boasting that once the military has been co-opted by the far-left they will be able seize control of the United States by force.

Failing to comprehend that if the military violently removes a democratically elected President from office, then the military, and Silverman herself, will be the fascists, Silverman chose to end her disturbingly totalitarian message with four heart emojis.

WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/Y2WZbL012A — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 2, 2017

Silverman is far from the only Hollywood celebrity to use the language and imagery of peace and love in order to promote the much darker reality of a fascist military coup to overthrow the White House and install a totalitarian regime.

Rosie O’Donnell signaled her support for martial law to block Donald Trump’s inauguration until he was cleared of “charges” of collusion with the Russian government to steal the election from Hillary Clinton. The fact these supposed “charges” were only leveled at Trump by CNN and mainstream media didn’t stop Hollywood celebrities paying lip service to the idea of a hare-brained “strike” in order to force President Trump to resign.

I FULLY SUPPORT IMPOSING MARTIAL LAW – DELAYING THE INAUGURATION – UNTIL TRUMP IS "CLEARED" OF ALL CHARGES https://t.co/fUn8FZ8RTj — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 12, 2017

The violence and riots that broke out at the University of California at Berkeley last night – as masked agitators forced the cancelation of Milo Yiannopolous’s talk at the university campus – continue the left’s devolution into a fascist movement that cannot tolerate opposing views and isn’t fond of free speech.

For thirty years liberals have been shouting down anybody who dares to offer a different viewpoint, calling them names and attempting to shame and silence them through deft use of “political correctness.”

The same media that deplored violence at Trump rallies has gone strangely silent about leftist violence at UC-Berkeley #Milo pic.twitter.com/UDkiUxWEr8 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 2, 2017

However U.S. President Donald Trump has had enough of the left’s clampdown on free speech, threatening on Thursday to cut funding to Berkeley UC after anti-free speech rioters smashed windows and set fires at the liberal-leaning school, all because they didn’t agree with the views of the guest speaker on campus.