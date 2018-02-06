Sarah Silverman Announces Plans To ‘Eat An Aborted Fetus’

Liberal talk show host Sarah Silverman has announced plans to “eat an aborted fetus” as a way to “make a point and take a stand against uptight religious rightwing nut jobs” who believe unborn babies are human beings.

During a live-streamed telethon to raise money for abortionists, Sarah Silverman described laws to protect unborn children as “ridiculous” and described fetuses as “sesame seeds with no discerning brain function.”

During a foul-mouthed rant against laws that call for burying aborted fetuses, Silverman said, “F*cking funerals for f*cking aborted fetuses? I would like to speak at those funerals. He lived the way he died. He died the way he lived. The size of a sesame seed with no discerning brain function.”

The telethon, organized by Lady Parts Justice League, was hosted by Daily Show creator Lizz Winstead, and featured four hours of bizarre content, including abortion games, an interview with abortionist Willie Parker, and political rants.

Sarah Silverman returned to her theme of eating an aborted fetus during an “fun abortion game“, saying that an Oklahoma conscience clause law that prevents aborted fetuses from being used in manufactured food products is something that “makes me want to eat an aborted fetus.”

The law in question, legislated in Oklahoma, was created in response to a claim that a food lab wanted to use stem cells from aborted fetuses to create artificial flavors.

When the concept of conscience clause laws was explained to the audience, Sarah Silverman explained her feelings on religion in the United States: “Religious freedom used to be such a beautiful thing cuz it was like this big inclusive thing in the country, and now it’s just this shroud to legalize hate and shit like that.”

Walt Disney Company supports abortion telethon

The abortion telethon also featured an appearance by Mark Hamill, the Star Wars actor, who auctioned off a personalized Last Jedi poster donated to the cause by the Walt Disney Company.

“Disney gave us a Last Jedi poster,” Hamill announced, before adding “and when we figure out who wins, I’ll personalize it. I’ll write something obscene and dirty if you want.”

TOMORROW-I'm joining @LadyPJustice LIVE from their secret clubhouse for "Life Is A Nightmare:A Telethon To Fix It"I'm doing Selfies-Arts & Crafts Recording Phone Messages as The Joker & MORE-Fighting for Reproductive Rights! Details:https://t.co/6R55KUi6Ws pic.twitter.com/u1j62WAdli — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 31, 2018

Daily Show creator Lizz Winstead laughed and joked, “Mark Hamill is actually going to become an abortion provider. He’ll give you an abortion with a Jedi wand. It’s going to be awesome.”

Towards the end of the live-stream, Winstead started to cry as she spoke about abortion providers: “These people that provide this amazing care for people are demonized and shunned and they provide literally a pathway to somebody’s life every single day. And if we let them have to provide the care and defend what they do, when we’ve all used it to become better people, we’re doing a disservice to our society. And so that’s why we do the work.”