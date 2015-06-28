Satanic Statue Of Baphomet To Be Unveiled In Detroit

A Satanic statue is about to be unveiled in America’s heartland. A church in Detroit is about to do something a lot of churches and religious organizations do: have a statue of one of their gods placed in view for the public. Statues of Buddha, saints, gods, and deities are found across the globe, and accepted without much question. However, there is one difference with the statue one particular church is about to unveil that is unsettling some people: the fact that it is a nine foot tall, one ton statue of the Satanic Baphomet.

The church, which calls itself “The Satanic Temple” plans to unveil it’s sculpture in July.

According to Fox News Michigan [1]: ‘The Satanic Temple Baphomet [2] monument is already the most controversial and politically charged contemporary work of art in the world,’ the group says in the official event description.

According to the group, the statue weighs nearly one ton and stands nearly nine feet tall. Ultimately, The Satanic Temple intends to have the monument placed in the Oklahoma State Capitol, next to a statue of The Ten Commandments.

The public unveiling in Detroit is scheduled for July 25 at Bert’s Warehouse. Tickets are already on sale [3].

The Satanic Temple gained attention last year, when they put up a small holiday display on the Lansing Capitol lawn, where there was a Christian Nativity display.”

