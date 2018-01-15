Oxford University: Satanism ‘Fastest Growing Religion’ In America

Satanism is now the “fastest growing religion in the United States“, according to British researcher Dr. James Phillips, who warns “chances are now as high as one in 10 that the guy next door is a Satanist.“

“The religion has a long history, but it has exploded in the last couple of years,” says Dr. Phillips, an academic who specializes in niche religions and the occult at Oxford University in England.

“I’m quite certain that it’s at least 10% of the American population now – maybe more,” says Dr. Phillips. “We’re talking about men and women from all walks of life. Satanism has gone overground.”

Celebrity endorsements of Satan worship have “certainly played a part“, says Dr. Phillips, who also cites “media outlets pushing the Satanic agenda, attempting to normalize it and lure non-typical types into the fold.“

“The LA Times recently ran a piece on Satanism, attempting to portray devil worship as cool. Here in England, The Guardian, the biggest liberal newspaper in the world, just ran a similar advertorial for Satanism. Right now, don’t ask me why, but global media outlets, big publications, are doing Satan’s bidding.”

The LA Times article referred to by Dr. Philips, published on January 5, details the lives and Satanic practices of a group of “artists, writers, rock musicians” who gather to hail Satan. The writer is keen to establish the idea that Satanists are noble rebels.

According to the LA Times, “a heterodox generation of new self-described satanists is upending old Rosemary’s Baby and Helter Skelter stereotypes in service of radical politics, feminist aesthetics and community unity”.

“In these times, a lot of people want to not feel helpless. And Lucifer was the original rebel angel,” says Zachary James, one of the Satanists interviewed by the LA Times.

Another Satan worshipper attempts to compare Satanism to any other communal gathering.

“It’s hard enough inspiring people in L.A. to congregate,” Smith said. “But there’s also real philosophy there, and the means to apply it. Rituals keep you accountable to the work you’re doing. Satanism doesn’t require ideology, and it’s ideology that so often kills writing.”

The Guardian article, published on January 7, goes even further than the LA Times in legitimizing the worship of Satan, declaring that the Church of Satan is now “cool” and Satanism is a “spiritual antidote to the Trump era.”

The fact that mainstream media outlets are now promoting Satanism as a legitimate form of religious worship, equal to Christianity, except “cooler“, should come as no surprise to the alert.

Last year Jay-Z described Jesus Christ as “the original fake news“. Miley Cyrus said “Hail Satan” on live radio and claimed she has a closer relationship with the devil than with her “earthly father”, Billy Ray. Rihanna was caught telling children in Barbados that “if Jesus hasn’t answered your prayers, try praying to Satan.”

Just last week, Chelsea Clinton told her Twitter followers that Satanism is a “religion” that deserves “respect.”

These incidents have sparked fears around the world that the Illuminati have moved onto the next phase of their masterplan, and have begun marshaling their pawns – celebrities and mainstream media outlets – to openly promote dark spirituality as a viable religious choice for those seeking guidance.