Satanist Confesses: “Satanic Rituals Performed In Abortion Clinics”

An interview with a former satanist has surfaced which exposes the satanic rituals allegedly performed within abortion clinics in America.

Zachary King is a former satanic High Wizard who began practising magick from the age of 10, and joined a satanic coven at the age of 13.

In an interview with Lepantoinstitute.org King discusses exactly what happens at these facilities, and gives some insight as to why the act of abortion is of particular interest to satanists :

L.I. – Zac, you’ve got quite the story to tell. Could you give us a little bit of background on how you fell into Satanism?

King – It started with a strong curiosity, wondering if magick was real. This came after watching movies about sorcerers and wizards back in the 1970’s when I grew up. We had a game at school called “Bloody Mary,” or “I Hate You, Bloody Mary,” where you’d go in a bathroom and chant that phrase a certain number of times with the lights off. Every time my group did it, we always saw a demonic face in the mirror. We had no idea that this is what we were looking at, just that all of a sudden there was this scary thing in the mirror and everybody would run out of the bathroom, scared to death … except me. I always thought it was pretty cool. Now, in the same time-frame that I’m doing this, I played campaigns of Dungeons and Dragons every weekend, and I’m always the wizard or the sorcerer in that. Eventually, I wondered if I could do magick for real and tried a couple of spells for money. They both worked, but it could have been just a coincidence so I did it a third time, and the third time I did it, I cast the spell in front of the demon in the bathroom [from the “Bloody Mary” chant] and thought I’d up the ante a little bit to see what happens. I got $1,000 bucks the next day. From that, I was convinced that magick was real.

When I was about 12, a friend introduced me to a group that played Dungeons and Dragons that also believed that magick was real. It turned out that this group was a satanic coven. A lot of people ask me, ‘wouldn’t you run and hide at that point?’ I remind them that I grew up in the 70’s where satanic covens on TV are really scary, but … I love pinball machines, video games, and science fiction, like Star Trek and Star Wars, and these guys had almost every science fiction and fantasy movie you could ever want to see. They had pinball machines, an in-ground pool, a big barbeque pit, and it was just like a boys and girls club, and it was just a lot of fun. Let me put it this way, they knew how to recruit. They knew everything that a kid would want to do, so I got involved with it that way.

That was my first cult. I was in there until I was about 18, and then I joined the World Church of Satan, which is a much bigger, world-wide cult. The position that I attained is called a High Wizard. In a big satanic coven, they are the people who do the magick for the coven. There could be as few as one, and as many as 10. The general number [of high wizards in a coven] is between 2 and 5, and our job was to travel around the world doing whatever spells people want you to do. Now, when I say people, I mean rock stars, movie stars, political figures, rich people … there’s no limit to who will want a spell and what they’re willing to pay for it.

L.I. – So, you were a High Wizard within Satanism … just very briefly, how did you happen to become a High Wizard?

King – Rumor has it that [High Wizards] are hand-picked by satan. I don’t know what the criteria is. I had done magick from the age of 10 and became a High Wizard when I was about 21 years old. I had been in the World Church of Satan for about 3 years. I had seen a High Wizard back when I was a child, but I didn’t know that that is what I was looking at. The look is very unique. It’s a top-hat, a wand or a cane, the face painted like a corpse, and an old-school tuxedo of sorts. If you go to YouTube, and look up Pink’s Like a Pill, there’s a High Wizard that appears in her video four times. The third and fourth time the wizard appears on the screen, you can see that he’s casting a spell. A lot of people seeing that video would see him, but not recognize what they’re looking at. But that’s the look.

Now, satan picks you, and for a cult that big, there’s a CEO and a board of directors. So, the CEO sends word to you, you meet with the CEO and the board of directors, and they tell you that you’ve been chosen. You’re given a book that tells you what your job duties as a high wizard are, and you decide whether you want to do it or not, though I’ve never known anybody to turn it down.

L.I. – So, you were called before a high council of sorts, and they offered you the position, and you became a high wizard at that point?

King – Right, and I did that for about 10 or 12 years.

L.I. – What role does abortion play in satanic rituals, and when did you first get involved in abortion with regard to Satanism?

King – Just after I turned 14, the coven members came to me and said that I was going to be involved in an abortion in about 9 months. There was a sex party with all the male members between 12 and 15 and a female member over 18 and her purpose was to get pregnant, and then she was going to have an abortion in 9 months. When I was told this, I said “cool” out loud, but had no clue what an abortion was. In my family, I think I heard my parents whisper the word abortion once when talking about somebody else, so I thought it was a dirty word because they whispered it and I had never heard that word anywhere else. When I asked about what an abortion was to the coven members, I said I don’t know what I have to do here, they explained that there’s a baby in the womb and you are going to kill it. There will be an abortion doctor there to help you and there will be a nurse because it’s a full medical procedure. My first question was, “is that legal?” The response was, “Yes it is, as long as it’s in the womb. As long as the baby is still inside the woman, you can kill it.”

That’s how it was explained to us. It was also explained that, ‘You are killing a baby.” They didn’t say that we would be killing a fetus or killing some cells in a body. None of that. It’s a baby.

Now, I don’t think I would have been okay with killing a baby outside of a woman’s body, but knowing that I could kill as much as I wanted to if someone was inside the body … in satanism, killing something or the death of something is the is the most effective way of getting your spell accomplished. As far as trying to get satan’s approval, to give you something that you want, killing something is the best way to go. Killing something is the ultimate offering to satan, and if you can kill an unborn, that is his ultimate goal.

L.I. – Tell me about the first abortion you ever did as a satanic ritual.

King – The first one I did was about 3 months before turning 15. It took place in a farm house that was surprisingly more sterile than many of the other abortion clinics I had done abortions in. There was an abortion doctor and an abortion nurse. There was a woman in stirrups about to have a baby who was surrounded by 13 top members of our coven, which were all high priests and priestesses. I was inside the circle with the woman and the abortion doctor. All the adult members of my coven were there. There were several women kneeling on the floor, swaying back and forth chanting “our body and ourselves” over and over again. Off to the side were several male members of our coven all chanting and praying. The ritual started at 11:45 at night, and the spell began at midnight, which is the witching hour, and the actual death of the child happened at 3:00 am, which is called the devil’s hour.

My whole role in all of this was to insert the scalpel. I didn’t necessarily have to do the actual killing … what was important was that I get blood on my hands. So, I had to get somebody’s blood on my hands, whether the woman’s or the baby’s, and then the doctor finishes out the procedure. In that particular one, which was probably one of the more heinous abortions I had ever done, the doctor reached in, ripped the baby out and threw it onto the floor where these women were swaying. The women looked like they were possessed, and when the doctor threw the baby out to them, they cannibalized the baby.

L.I. – Dear Lord! How many ritual abortions have you participated in?

King – Prior to being a high wizard, I did five. After becoming a high wizard, I did 141 more.

L.I. – Have you ever done a ritual abortion at a [high profile abortion facility]?

King – Yes I have. I’d estimate I’ve done about 20 ritual abortions inside these facilities, but I never counted. I just know that I’ve been in a lot of them. About two years ago, I went inside one to do some research for a new CD I was working on, and that was one very clean and the people were super-nice. But all the ones I went to, doing abortions in them, were terribly unsanitary. They looked like a house of horrors, with blood all over the place, including in some rooms with blood on the ceiling.

L.I. – How did you get invited to do satanic abortions at these [high profile abortion facilities]? Did someone call you call you? How did that come about?

King – As the high wizard, you’re the go-to guy in the satanic coven, so most people either call someone that they know in that coven or they’ll call because we did a lot of work with the Illuminati as well, so they’ll call them. This is all, obviously people that have to be in the know of these kinds of things, but you get invited to participate. The World Church of Satan isn’t the only organization that does satanic sacrifices in [these facilities]. There are other witchcraft organizations, such as wiccans, who are really involved in committing abortions inside these [high profile facilities]. You sometimes get invited to do the ritual abortion by the director of the facility or some high-up administrator, or sometimes the doctor is a satanist and they’ll invite you to come in and participate in an abortion or they will want to do a ceremony at the end of the day.

Now, at the end of the day, every day, satanic groups do like a Black Mass service, usually around midnight, and it will be an extended service that will last about 2 or 3 hours where they dedicate all the babies that were killed that day to satan. It doesn’t matter why women go in for the abortion, all the babies get dedicated to satan at the end of the day.

L.I. – What would happen when doing these ritual abortions? What general events would take place during these rituals?

King – There are kids that come to these events, but they’re generally not in the room when the abortion is taking palace. They’re in a separate room and they have contests to see which one of the kids can stay up until 3:00 am, and the kid that can stay up that late gets a reward. The men who are not a part of the top 13 are doing spells and chanting. They also are casting spells to protect them against anyone who might be praying against them, like a Christian praying against them. Also, whoever we have in our pocket for protection, so if we’ve paid off a sheriff’s deputy or cop or something like that, then no one is investigating us at that time. There are women chanting and swaying. The 13 members are surrounding the woman about to have the abortion, and they are the ones conducting the actual magick spell. In one instance, the one asking for the spell was the mayor of the town. He came to us because he wanted to pass some ordinance for his town, and he had tried it two or three times and it never went through. He had been a member of the coven for quite some time. He had tried every legal avenue to get this thing through, and it never worked, so he got somebody to agree to have an abortion and for it to happen at our satanic coven and during a night where we could do the abortion and do the spell at the same time. Generally, in a small-town coven, which is what that was, everyone would show up to the event. In a bigger place, like when I was a member of the World Church of Satan, you would get the high wizard, the people who want their spell to take place would be there. There would be the abortion doctor and his nurse. Many times, at [high profile abortion facilities], there’s a whole lot of them because a lot of the people that work at those places are witches or Satanists. So, you’ll get a lot of the people there willing to participate in the satanic event.

L.I. – Would you say that [high profile abortion facilities] attract members of the occult because of the opportunity to perform ritual abortions?

King – I would say that yes, that is absolutely a true statement. You know, you’ve got the people that belong to NOW [the National Organization of Women], and a lot of those people are wiccan, and the wiccans, though they profess to have a stance for the preservation of life, they’re allowed to “smite” or “smote” anyone who goes against them in any way, which is to say that they’re allowed to destroy them by any means necessary, which is through magick for them. For instance, as Christians, we pray for their conversion. Well, they see that as open season on Christians. They as well see the female figure, the woman, like Mother Earth, or Gaia. So, they have this womanly figure that they worship and they imagine that she as she is the goddess, a child takes away from that, and so abortion is a satanic sacrament so to speak.

So, just as Catholic men will join the priesthood because they are attracted to holiness and to working for God, an abortion facility attracts Satanists for the satanic priesthood.

L.I. – Have you ever experienced an inability to complete an abortion or the effects of your ritual due to people praying outside of an abortion facility?

King – More than once, we’ve had a baby defy the odds and survive the abortion. One time, I arrived at the abortion facility and there were people on two sides of the street. On one side, there were people praying and calling out against abortion, and on the side I was on were people who were obviously for abortion, and they were yelling all kinds of obscenities at the people across the street. When we went inside and looked across the street, we saw all the people on the other side of the street on their knees. That day, the abortion we had scheduled for a ritual did not go through. I think this happened to me about three times, and all three times … it’s funny, but that never really clicked for me that all three abortions that were thwarted by what can really only be attributed to the prayers that were going on outside.

L.I. – What advice do you have for people that are praying outside abortion facilities, especially if they suspect that there is some sort of occult activity going on inside?

King – First of all, don’t stop! There’s nothing that is happening in that abortion clinic that can hurt you. Sure, there will be demons all around, but you have to think of satan like a dog on a leash; if you don’t get within the leash, he can’t bite you. Be in a state of grace when you go. Take a bottle of Holy Water with you. Don’t spray it on the people that are there or the people that are there to oppose you because you’ll find yourself in court. You know, these people will sue you over the silliest things. But absolutely, sprinkle yourself when you get there and when you leave. Sprinkle it on all the members of your family. If you can receive Holy Communion before you get there, that would be ideal. If you go to Mass that day, after Mass spend a few minutes to ask Our Lord to send His Mother with you. Bring a Rosary with you and beat the devil to death with it. There are things that the devil is afraid of, but mostly, he’s afraid of a well formed Catholic; a Catholic that understands his faith and who knows what spiritual warfare is about. He does not want to do battle with someone who has all their armor on.