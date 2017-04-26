US Ally Saudi Arabia To Behead Man Refusing To Respect Islam

An atheist, who denounced Islam and blasphemed against the holy book of Muslims and its author, is to be beheaded in Saudi Arabia.

The young man in his early 20’s lost his appeal against a death sentence for apostasy.

The news of Ahmad Al Shamri’s execution has stirred up a chorus of Tweets on Twitter, with some expressing their sadness and sorrow, while others have praised the move they believe to be sanctioned by the almighty.Saudi Arabia

Russia Today reports:

On Tuesday, a Saudi Arabian court dismissed an appeal from Ahmad Al Shamri, who had spent three years in prison over charges of “atheism and blasphemy,” the Exmuslim website reports.

Al Shamri was in his early 20s and lived the city of Hafr Al-Batin in the country’s Eastern Province, according to the website. He had reportedly renounced Islam and posted various videos reflecting his views on social media. The man was arrested in 2014, faced trial and was sentenced to death in February 2015.

After the appeal was rejected, social media users were split over the court decision, posting their comments under a trending hashtag, which can be translated from Arabic as “apostate from Hafar Al-Batin.

Many social media users condemned Saudi Arabia, pointing out that the country is a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Some said the country has double standards towards religious freedom.

Others said that the man did not deserve the death sentence.

In addition to its UNHRC membership, Saudi Arabia was appointed to the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) on Sunday.

One Twitter user translated several posts to make the world aware of some users’ positive reactions. Some supported the punishment, saying that it is appropriate for apostasy in Islam.

Others wish they could watch the execution.

