‘Untouchable’ Saudi Arabian Capital Rocked By Ballistic Missile Strikes

Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh was rocked last night by a series of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi-allied Yemeni military in retaliation for the relentless and devastating Saudi incursions into their country.

At least one person has been killed after Yemen launched the missile attack on the Saudi capital, according to a military spokesman.

Debris from the missiles fell on a home in Riyadh, killing an Egyptian resident and wounding two other Egyptians, said coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki, according to SPA.

The death was reported early Monday by the Kingdom’s state-run Press Agency, amid fears the “unprecedented attack” on Riyadh, previously considered “untouchable” could spark all-out war in the Gulf, with Iran in Saudi crosshairs.

#BREAKING: Footage sent to Al Arabiya shows moment anti-defense missiles from #Saudi Patriot batteries fired to intercept apparent #Houthi missile over #Riyadh. Follow updates here: https://t.co/s4TdYoXf6e pic.twitter.com/0GkBiOvZl3 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 25, 2018

Houthi-run news agency claims the group’s missile force targeted King Khalid International Airport with a Burkan H2 missile and fired other types of missiles at airports in Abha, Jizan and Najran,

Footage of missile interception over Riyadh pic.twitter.com/pesZKH3PTV (via @ENAD_Alotaibi ) — Gregor Peter (@L0gg0l) March 25, 2018

The ballistic missiles were fired from Yemen, all of them were intercepted, however one intercepter failed and the missile fell in the area.

Looks like some parts of the missiles have impacted in Riyadh. Crazy video pic.twitter.com/gLv23NpGSa (via @aldin_ww ) — Gregor Peter (@L0gg0l) March 25, 2018

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia has waged an undeclared regime change war against Yemen, attempting to reinstall its own pro-Saudi and pro-U.S. president in Yemen, Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi – however many regard him as having no legitimacy or claim to the leadership of the country.

The relentless military aggression has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Yemenis, including women and children, according to the latest tally by a monitoring group.

The missile strike will no doubt inflame the Yemen conversation in the US, as Washington D.C. warmongers are attempting to frame Saudi Arabia and the United States’ war on Yemen as an Iranian proxy war against the kingdom, and Yemen’s current Houthi government as “tools of the Iranian regime.”