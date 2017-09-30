Saudi Police Arrest Boy Dancer Doing The Macarena

Saudi police have arrested a 14-year-old boy who was seen on social media dancing the Macarena in the holy city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia’s principal gateway to Mecca and Medina.

The teenager appeared on a viral video from last year, dancing to the 1990’s Los del Rio hit song “La Macarena” in the middle of the junction of Tahlia Street and Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz street, in front of waiting traffic.

Middle East Eye reports:

Police spokesman colonel Ati bin Atiya al-Qarshi said that the “accused” had been arrested, after relevant evidence had been gathered, and “confidential investigations” had been completed.

Jeddah boy dancing in the middle of Tahlia Street is the hero we need pic.twitter.com/fui9v2UuDF — Ahmed Al Omran (@ahmed) August 19, 2017

The video appears to show the boy doing the Macarena, a mid-1990s dance phenomenon, while standing in front of a row of cars on a crossing on Riyadh’s Prince Mohamed bin Abdulaziz Road.

The boy is seen dancing in the middle of a four-lane road, and appearing to stop traffic.

The video first appeared online in 2016, but was later removed.

Social media users had taken the video, which resurfaced on social media last week, in good humour.

Dance like the religious morality police aren’t watching https://t.co/QCdjZHWSFm — Mitchell Prothero (@mitchprothero) August 20, 2017

This video is so funny I loved it https://t.co/rkzPdnMKCq — فاطمة المحميد⚡️ (@Toosha_mahmeed) August 22, 2017

That’s the kind of son I wanna have https://t.co/iCDJ8Kyfdk — Sahira Nahari (@sahiranahari) August 22, 2017

Translation: He’s like a dancing marshmallow

I love him https://t.co/Joa5BHdkvJ — آيمي روكو (@AmyRoko) August 22, 2017

As the news of his arrest was revealed, users expressed their surprise

Saudi police arrests 14-year-old boy who’s video went viral. Apparently, being happy is considered a crime nowadays. https://t.co/QDEoeKHRyb — Faisal Al Saai (@falsaai) August 22, 2017

Surprised they didn’t decapitate him already https://t.co/3tXoiePAg7 — Ahmad AlMot (@AhmadAlmot) August 21, 2017

While a couple of users agreed with his arrest

This boy was later arrested…

Deserved to be arrested for being a nuisance https://t.co/pgbQY58wnz — Cherry Analysts (@CherryAnalysts) August 22, 2017

Earlier this month, a Saudi entertainer was arrested by Saudi authorities for “dabbing”, a popular dance move, at a concert in the country’s western city of Taif.



See Also: Saudi Arabia Is Hiring Executioners