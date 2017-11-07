Saudi Crown Prince Vows To Lock Up 9/11 Conspirators

Saudi Arabia’s new crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has launched an astonishing crackdown on corruption and terror financing in Saudi Arabia, arresting dozens of powerful, wealthy 9/11 conspirators, including Osama bin Laden’s brother and members of the royal family.

The purge of terror financiers in Saudi Arabia, including royalty, is unprecedented. Ten royals have been arrested so far and placed under house arrest, along with 38 senior cabinet members, all accused of being 9/11 conspirators and financing the Muslim Brotherhood.

President Trump’s influence in Saudi Arabia is hastening the end of the Clinton and Bush globalist era of the last 30 years, as the sudden Saudi Arabian purge of Clinton allies and donors, as well as conspirators connected to 9/11 and the Bushes, signals a dramatic shift that will have an impact around the world, and particularly in the United States.

Americans have long known Saudi Arabia played a central role in the 9/11 attacks, but before President Trump we had weak leaders incapable of standing up to the Saudis and delivering truth and justice to the American people.

But now the tide has turned and we are starting to see the results. The Saudi regime has spent the last 16 years blocking information and preventing investigations from taking place that would implicate wealthy and powerful Saudi citizens. But everything changed when Trump began negotiating.

President Trump’s first overseas trip as president took him to Saudi Arabia and a strong bond was forged with King Salman and his son, the reformer Mohammed bin Salman, desperate to reshape Saudi Arabia as a moderate state, with support for Trump’s war on globalists and the terror needed to support their failed ideology.

A recent U.S. government envoy including Jared Kushner visited Saudi Arabia last week, and Trump’s election promise to investigate 9/11 and deliver long-delayed truth and justice for Americans received a sudden jolt in the arm.

Trump believes that 9/11 has not been properly investigated and he plans to get to the bottom of it. “First of all, the original 9/11 investigation is a total mess and has to be reopened,” Trump said during the election campaign, to widespread mockery from the press.

But whoever laughs last, laughs best. And Trump is developing the habit of getting the last laugh.

During a February debate, then-candidate Trump took a crack at former president George W. Bush.

“The World Trade Center came down during the reign of George Bush,” he said in a February debate. “He kept us safe? That is not safe. That is not safe.”

There will be no covering up for former presidents on President Trump’s watch. No wonder the five living former presidents have united across party lines to defend the deep state and condemn Trump. They know that Trump isn’t playing their cozy game. Their crimes are being slowly but surely exposed to the disinfecting quality of sunlight.

“Why did the administration at the time not take legal means against Saudi Arabia? Weren’t 19 of the high-jackers from Saudi Arabia?” Trump asked in February. “Americans deserve answers and I will definitely request a new investigation so that this horrible tragedy never happens again.”

At the time, everybody said it was impossible. But Saudi Arabia, previously considered a can of worms best left alone, has been ripped open like a tin of sardines by President Trump.

With 9/11 conspirators in Saudi custody and prosecutor’s working on cases against them as we speak, we may finally get to see something approaching truth and justice for the men and women who lost their lives on that tragic day.

Even Bakr bin Laden, chairman of Saudi Binladin Group and brother of Osama bin Laden, previously considered “untouchable” in Saudi Arabia, is currently under house arrest at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Riyadh, facing charges of colluding with American neoconservatives in the build up to the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

Among the royals arrested was billionaire and Clinton Foundation donor Al-Waleed bin Talal, best known in the West for owning millions of shares in Twitter and US mainstream media outlets.

Steve Bannon, speaking on the SiriusXM Patriot Channel on Monday, explained why Al-Waleed bin Talal’s arrest is a major coup in the war against globalism.

“I’ve got to tell you, for all the elites out in the world, the Party of Davos guys are sitting there today gobsmacked, absolutely shocked,” Bannon said.

“The largest financier in the Arab world, the Muslim world, is Prince Alwaleed. He’s got stakes in just about every high-tech company. He’s a huge partner of Rupert Murdoch. When he came to the United States back in the early nineties, he was actually a client of my firm as he got into Hollywood; he got into media. He owns a huge stake in Citicorp, he saved Citicorp from going bankrupt.”

“People are stunned today that he was put under house arrest, put under arrest yesterday in Saudi Arabia, in this situation of what they called corruption, money laundering, et cetera. People are thinking this is directly tied to the financing of the Muslim Brotherhood, this whole thing about cleaning up Saudi Arabia to take care of this.

“You’re going to see a lot of changes. This thing is far, far from over. You’re at the top of the first inning. You’re probably at the first batter,” Bannon said.