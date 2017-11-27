WikiLeaks: Saudi Prince Al-Waleed Hand-Picked Every Obama Cabinet Member

Evidence has emerged that Saudi Prince Al-Waleed hand-picked every single member of Obama’s cabinet in 2008.

According to WikiLeaks, the powerful Saudi billionaire used his control of Citigroup to meddle in U.S. politics and install cabinet members that benefited Saudi’s interests.

Squawker.org reports: Owning significant amounts of stock in Twitter, Lyft and Citigroup, Al-Waleed had gone into business with some of the world’s most powerful men, including Gates, Rupert Murdoch and Michael R. Bloomberg. Certainly, one would presume that such a man would be untouchable.

Mr. Trump famously accused the Islamic leader as being a “dopey prince” trying to “control our U.S. politicians with daddy’s money.”

Dopey Prince @Alwaleed_Talal wants to control our U.S. politicians with daddy’s money. Can’t do it when I get elected. #Trump2016 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2015

Al-Waleed has meddled in U.S. politics in the past, most remarkably with the ascent of President emeritus Barack H. Obama to his former position of global power. The late African-American political leader and businessman Percy Sutton, in an interview with reporter Dominic Carter, explained how Al-Waleed’s “principal adviser,” Dr. Khalid al-Monsour, introduced him to the future president and had inspired him to become his pedagogical benefactor. This, however, if taken as isolated could potentially be understood as a simple act of charity; however, the story doesn’t end there.

Al-Waleed is Citigroup’s largest individual shareholder. Citigroup, for the uninformed, is an enormous multinational investment bank based in New York City. The company, according to documents on WikiLeaks, “submitted to the Obama campaign a list of its preferred candidates for cabinet positions in an Obama administration [2008]. This list corresponds almost exactly to the eventual composition of Barack Obama’s cabinet.” Having had a direct hand in Obama’s college education and cabinet selection, Al-Waleed is far from uninvolved with American politics.

Will the arrest of Al-Waleed lead to more unraveling mysteries? Many questions have been answered already, and one can only assume that this arrest will lead to more exposure of hidden agendas.