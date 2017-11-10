Saudi Princess Exposes Regimes Dark Side: Drug, Drink Fueled Orgies With Underage Girls

The former wife of Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, who was recently arrested during the country’s anti-corruption purge, has exposed the ruling Saudi regime in an exclusive interview with the French newspaper Le Monde.

Amira Bint Aidan Bin Nayef claims that those who accuse others of corruption and money laundering, are in fact highly corrupted themselves.

Fort Russ reports: The princess said they’ve turned the city of Jeddah into a slave market where underage girls are being exploited for noisy sex parties involving drug and alcohol abuse.

She said that one of the main reasons why this keeps going on is that the members of the Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice (Saudi Sharia police) tend to keep away from the matter, fearing they might lose their jobs, should they intervene.

The newspaper quoted the princess as saying that a Hallowen event was recently held in Jeddah, and which was attended by 150 people, including employees of the consulates. The scene was like a typical nightclub anywhere outside the Kingdom, with available wines, dancing couples in fancy costumes, and a DJ.

Bint Aidan said the price of smuggled liquor in the country is very high. For instance, the price of the Smirnoff vodka is 1500 Riyals ($ 400), sometimes forcing party organizers to refill the original bottles with a local wine called Siddiqui.

She said that slavery in Saudi Arabia has different forms, but it is done in secrecy and permitted only among the primary beneficiaries of the princes of the House of Saud.

But then she mentioned one of the most repulsive things: Buying and renting the children, especially the orphans, from countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Djibouti, Somalia, Nigeria, Romania and Bulgaria.

The children become the property of those who buy them and are not allowed to leave without permission.

Even the Asian maids who come to work often find themselves in a kind of slave-like position.

Young girls are divided into smaller groups and exploited for immoral acts.

Trafficking of white women and exploiting them for sexual practices is also relatively common.