Saudi Royal Executed For Murder

A member of the Saudi Royal Family has been executed, presumably beheaded, for his role in shooting another man dead during a brawl.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior announced in a statement on Tuesday that it put to death a member of the Saudi royal family for his role in a murder.

Anti Media reports:

Prince Turki bin Saud al-Kabir was put to death in an undisclosed manner in Riyadh for the 2012 murder of Adel al-Mahemid, a friend of the prince. The killing took place in December of that year during a melee on the outskirts of the capital city.

The prince pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced in 2014.

Family members of the House of Saud number in the thousands and receive monthly stipends simply for belonging to the royal bloodline. Many hold influential positions within the Saudi government.

It is an extremely rare occurrence for a member of the royal family to be sentenced to death, even when considering the high number of executions carried out every year throughout the Kingdom.

In 1975, Faisal bin Musaid al-said, a nephew of King Al Faisal, was executed over the assassination of his royal uncle, and in 1977, Princess Mishael, a granddaughter of a brother of King Fahd, was executed for marrying without the approval of her family. Both the husband and wife were accused of adultery. Princess Mishael was shot as her spouse, Khalid Mahallal, was forced to watch the execution. He was subsequently beheaded.

According to AFP news agency, the execution of Prince Turki bin Saud al-Kabir was the 134th Saudia Arabia carried out in 2016.

By SM Gibson / theAntiMedia.org