Saudi Warplanes Strike Yemen Hospital Treating Children

Saudi warplanes have struck a hospital in Northwest Yemen which was treating patients, including children, affected by the cholera epidemic.

The strike killed and seriously injured a number of people, and damaged structural aspects of the hospital building, causing all surgeries to be cancelled.

Telesurtv.net reports: The assault comes as the World Health Organization said Friday that Yemen’s cholera epidemic has resulted in 605 deaths thus far, 40 percent of whom were children, with the number of people likely infected totaling up to 73,700.

#Cholera continues to spread in #Yemen. Over 73,700 suspected cholera cases and 605 associated deaths have been reported in 19 governorates. pic.twitter.com/D9GcJOeR0y — WHO Yemen (@WHOYemen) June 2, 2017

U.N. envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed also said last Tuesday that only “less than 45 percent” of medical facilities in the country were functioning, Press TV reported.

In addition, UNICEF warned Saturday that the cases of cholera could double every two weeks, unless more aid is delivered to the region ravaged by the U.S.-backed, Saudi-led war.

The official warned that the outbreak could potentially “spread beyond Yemen” as the imperialist aggression enters well beyond its third year.

“It is sad today, but we hope the cholera outbreak will be the turning point in turning people’s attention to Yemen,” he stated. “Cholera is not going to be stopped by any border.”

Despite calls for aid, assistance to Yemenis amid the war proves challenging, given reports that the Saudi-led coalition has previously targeted the country’s main port of Hodeidah, obstructing attempts to import much-needed food, medical and fuel supplies.