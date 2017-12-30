Science Proves Bald Men Are ‘More Attractive To Women’

Scientific studies prove bald men are seen as more successful and masculine than men with hair, and they are also more attractive to women.

According to Business Insider, a 2012 study conducted by the University of Pennsylvania found that bald men are often seen as more successful and dominant than men with a full head of hair.

Olivia Morton reports: No doubt these results were influenced by the influx of hairless men in Hollywood convincingly playing indestructible muscle men. From Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, the epitome of power, to Jason Statham and Vin Diesel, the car-crazed duo who are often mistaken for one another, to the gun-toting Bruce Willis – bald men really do kick ass and look good while doing it.

The study, which compiled information from 59 subjects, showed the participants photos of multiple men. The first photograph showed a man with hair, while the second showed the same man completely bald.

Most of those who participated found the man with no hair most attractive.

Before you proudly flaunt the results of this study to your hairy friends, it’s probably pertinent to mention that American scientist Albert E. Mannes, who carried out the study, is bald himself. Whilst we are sure this didn’t have any effect on the study’s conclusion, it is certainly a fact too important to ignore.

However, this isn’t the first time that science has come forward to promote bald men…

Psychologist, Ronald Henss fo the University of Saarland in Germany conducted a similar study to establish how the world perceives bald men. After studying 20,000 participants, Henss learned that men sans hair are often thought to be older, wiser and more intelligent.

Inspired by these studies, bald men across the world with no affiliation to science have come out to explain their own opinions on how others view them. For example, tech entrepreneur Seth Godin told the Wall Street Journal that he believes men are considered more dominant without hair because it hints at an active lifestyle. “I’m not saying that shaving your head makes you successful, but it starts the conversation that you’ve done something active,” he said.

He could have a point, especially when you consider the functions of the buzzcut. The hairstyle, which features haircut shaved extremely close to the scalp, is synonymous with masculine men due to the military’s insistence that all servicemen must sport the look.

Not only is it popular with serving soldiers, but sports stars too, who prefer a low-maintenance style that allows them to fully engage in their profession – from boxers to basketball players and football stars.

Thus, extremely short hairstyles verging on bald have become synonymous with masculine men. So it is no surprise that bald men take that one step further.

While that may have helped with generating an image of strength and power for bald men, it is characters such the omniscient Professor X and the cunning Lord Voldemort that have helped generate the belief that bold men are intelligent.

In fact, there are a host of Hollywood movies that portray the bald guy as the intelligent evil villain, who can only be overthrown with strength and power – such as Iron Man, Ant-Man, Flash Gordon, Austin Powers, Superman, James Bond (Blofeld) – the list can go on and on.

So there you have it. If you’re bald, or balding, there is no need to despair for you’re superior to everyone else – science says so!