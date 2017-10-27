400 Scientific Papers Prove Man-Made Global Warming Doesn’t Exist

400 scientific papers published in the last nine months has provided irrefutable evidence that man-made global warming doesn’t exist.

According to outspoken Brown University biology professor Kenneth R. Miller, the papers provide evidence that climate change “consensus” touted by left-wing politicians is based on false research and propaganda.

Conservativetribune.com reports: In other words, they prove that “(c)limate science is not settled,” no matter how much liberals claim otherwise. For instance, the studies show that what some perceive as bizarre temperatures, sea levels and weather patterns “are neither unusual nor unprecedented,” Miller explained.

“Many regions of the Earth are cooler now than they have been for most of the last 10,000 years,” he wrote.

Likewise, when “bizarre” events play out — such as multiple hurricanes pummeling the U.S. coast over the span of just one month — they tend to be caused by completely natural factors such as “the sun,” “multi-decadal oceanic-atmospheric oscillations” and “decadal-scale cloud cover variations.”

In case some of those terms confused you, it’s because you’re not a scientist, which is fine so long as you admit it. It’s when non-scientists like TV celebrity Bill Nye and former Vice President Al Gore pretend to be real scientists that a problem arises.

Their low-information idiocy winds up leading to the implementation of policies that not only damage the economy, but that could even be “harmful to the environment,” Miller wrote.

And Miller would know. He’s the author of two books that present a scientific discussion of evolution and creationism: “Finding Darwin’s God” and “Only A Theory: Evolution and the Battle for America’s Soul.” He’s also a real scientist who’s previously been honored by the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

As in the advancement of real science … versus the fake and highly unethical science practiced by the environmental fanatics on the left.

Dovetailing back to the 400 papers cited by Miller, do they disprove the theory of man-made climate change? Not exactly. But they surely do demonstrate why, despite what leftists claim, the notion of man-made climate change is in fact just a theory, not a fact.