Scientist Discovers Proof That God Exists

Renowned scientist, Michio Kaku, has released a video in which he claims to offer scientific proof for the existence of God.

Michio explains that the “music of strings resonating through 11 dimensional hyperspace … is the mind of God”, in a video that has gone viral worldwide.

Wnd.com reports:

And the scientist, Michio Kaku, who, among other roles, is a well-known commentator for Fox News, has affirmed his theory with a new statement at the Geophilosophical Association of Anthropological and Cultural Studies.

Those with questions about faith have flocked to his original video, which asks, “Is God a mathematician?”

Views have surged past 1.5 million and are heading into the, well, heavens.

At the AGEAC site, which disavows affiliation with any particular religion and “rather encourages the study of all faiths and religions of the whole world because it recognizes in all of them the sincere search for truth,” he said “primitive semi-radius tachyons” reveal that people live in a “matrix.”

He explained tachyons are theoretical particles that allow everything free from the influences of surrounding matter.

“I have concluded that we are in a world made by rules created by an intelligence,” he said on the site. “Believe me, everything that we call chance today won’t make sense anymore. To me it is clear that we exist in a plan which is governed by rules that were created, shaped by a universal intelligence and not by chance.”

In his original video, he describes the interaction of math and physics over the years, the study of which has resulted in “string theory”

“It turns out that 100 years ago, math and physics parted ways. In fact, when Einstein proposed special relativity in 1905, that was also around the time of the birth of topology, the topology of hyper-dimensional objects, spheres in 10, 11, 12, 26, whatever dimension you want, so physics and mathematics parted ways. Math went into hyperspace and mathematicians said to themselves, aha, finally we have found an area of mathematics that has no physical application whatsoever. Mathematicians pride themselves on being useless. They love being useless. It’s a badge of courage being useless, and they said the most useless thing of all is a theory of differential topology and higher dimensions.

“Well, physics plodded along for many decades. We worked out atomic bombs. We worked out stars. We worked out laser beams, but recently we discovered string theory, and string theory exists in 10 and 11 dimensional hyperspace. Not only that, but these dimensions are super. They’re super symmetric. A new kind of numbers that mathematicians never talked about evolved within string theory. That’s how we call it ‘super string theory.’ Well, the mathematicians were floored. They were shocked because all of a sudden out of physics came new mathematics, super numbers, super topology, super differential geometry,” he said.

“All of a sudden we had super symmetric theories coming out of physics that then revolutionized mathematics, and so the goal of physics we believe is to find an equation perhaps no more than one inch long which will allow us to unify all the forces of nature and allow us to read the mind of God. And what is the key to that one inch equation? Super symmetry, a symmetry that comes out of physics, not mathematics, and has shocked the world of mathematics. But you see, all this is pure mathematics and so the final resolution could be that God is a mathematician. And when you read the mind of God, we actually have a candidate for the mind of God. The mind of God we believe is cosmic music, the music of strings resonating through 11 dimensional hyperspace. That is the mind of God.”