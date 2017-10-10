Scientists Baffled By Mysterious Spike In Radioactive Particles Across Europe

Scientists are unable to explain the source of radioactive particles that have been detected in the air across Europe over the past week.
The increase in radioactivity was reported in parts of Central and Western Europe by Germany’s Office for Radiation Protection .
They were detected at several trace measuring stations in Europe as well as at six locations in Germany.
RT reports:
The particles are ruthenium-106, an isotope used in cancer radiation therapy for eye tumors and at times in radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs) which provide power to satellites. An increase of ruthenium-106 has been detected in the air in Austria, France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland.
While officials say there’s no need to panic, they don’t know where the material has come from. The elevated radiation levels don’t present a threat to human health.
“New analyzes of the source of the radioactive material are likely to indicate a release in the southern Ural,” the Office for Radiation Protection said, “but other regions in Southern Russia can not be excluded.”
It said that because it’s only ruthenium-106 that has been detected, this rules out a nuclear power plant accident.
Similar spikes in radioactive particles have occurred across Europe in the past, but they are rare.
