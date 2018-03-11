Scientists Discover Our Souls Don’t Die – “They Go Back To The Universe”

Scientists have discovered that when a person is declared “clinically dead,” their soul goes back to the universe and continues to live for eternity.

According to American physicist Dr. Stuart Hameroff and mathematical physicist Sir Roger Penrose, the human soul is like piece of software which is run by a quantum computer within the brain, maintained in micro-tubules of brain cells.

Zen-magazine.com reports: The two scientists refer to this process as “Orchestrated Objective Reduction,” or “Orch-OR.”

Allegedly, when human beings are “clinically dead,” microtubules in the brain lose their quantum state but are still able to retain the information inside of them.

This theory was recently outlined on The Science Channel’s ongoing documentary show Through the Wormhole, in which Dr. Hameroff elaborates:

“Let’s say the heart stops beating, the blood stops flowing; the micro-tubules lose their quantum state. The quantum information within the micro-tubules is not destroyed, it can’t be destroyed, and it just distributes and dissipates to the universe at large.

If the patient is resuscitated, revived, this quantum information can go back into the micro-tubules and the patient says ‘I had a near-death experience.’

If they’re not revived, and the patient dies, it’s possible that this quantum information can exist outside the body, perhaps indefinitely, as a soul.”

Hameroff’s words suggest that human souls are much more than mere “interactions” of neurons in the brain.

In fact, this theory indicates that these “souls” could have existed since the very beginning of time itself.

And with all of the recent discoveries pertaining to dark energy and dark matter—substances which humans cannot see or interact with, but substances which we know exist, nevertheless—this theory could end up explaining things that are even more mysterious and fascinating.