Seal: ‘Hypocrite’ Oprah Winfrey ‘Helped Weinstein Rape Girls’

British singer Seal has slammed presidential wannabe Oprah Winfrey in the wake of her controversial Golden Globes speech, declaring the “hypocritical” talk show queen an example of “sanctimonious Hollywood”.

Seal posted two pictures – one of Oprah sucking Harvey Weinstein’s ear, and the other showing Oprah offering Weinstein some fresh meat in the form of a very young Rita Ora.

The 54-year-old singer, who has known Oprah for decades, also blasted liberal America for falling for the talk show host’s hypocritical performance. Describing Oprah as having been “part of the problem for decades“, Seal wrote:

“When you’ve been part of the problem for decades… but suddenly they all think you are the solution.”

“Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad. #SanctimoniousHollywood“

Oprah won the hearts of liberals across American with her rousing speech at the Golden Globes earlier this week, leading to instant Oprah For President endorsements by NBC’s verified Twitter account and CNN hosts.

But while liberals were salivating over the idea of a black woman, who has gone on record stating “Old white people must die“, kicking Trump out of office in 2020, level-headed types were calling her out over her close working relationship with Weinstein.

News.com.au reports: Pictures dating back to 2014 show Winfrey embracing and kissing Weinstein, and the pair were understood to be good friends with a professional relationship stretching back decades.

Seal appeared to address Winfrey directly in his accompanying caption.

Seal’s liberal social media followers flooded the post with comments — many of them negative.

“Your job is to sing Kiss From A Rose. Do that and be quiet,” wrote one.

“Pretty gauche to blame women for the crimes of men,” said another.

Others asked why Seal didn’t turn his attention to ex-wife Heidi Klum, who enjoyed a long professional relationship with Weinstein (The Weinstein Company was executive producer of her show Project Runway).

Seal has met Winfrey before — he and Klum appeared on a 2007 episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show, telling the talk show queen about their relationship during a joint interview.