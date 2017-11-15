Sean Astin Backs Corey Feldman Over Child Sex Abuse Claims

Actor Sean Astin has come forward in support of his friend, and former Goonies co-star, Corey Feldman.

Astin said that he hopes that Feldman’s allegations helps to spark a real debate about a pedophiles ring in Hollywood and hopes “this doesn’t play out as a personal tabloid story.’

Astin said in a statement, posted on TwitLonger, that “Feldman communicated to me at some point, what some of his experiences were.”

He said: “Victims of sexual assault are speaking. Their bravery and willingness to subject their lives to scrutiny, of the most painful kind, should be supported . . . It is time for abusers to be stopped.”

“If he knows of specific people and can leverage some legal position to stop evil from happening, God Bless him. I’m proud of Corey”

The Mail Online reports: Just last week, Feldman revealed the identities of two alleged child molesters he claims took advantage of him and other adolescent screen stars years ago.

He claimed that in Hollywood there is a pedophile ring of adults in the industry who he alleges preyed on him and other young actors and actresses.

And on Thursday, Astin said that while he is proud of his friend, he does worry that the story won’t make any real change in the industry.

‘My only concern is [it] won’t actually develop into the complex conversation that needs to happen,’ he told the tabloid at the TBS Search Party premier at Public Hotel.

‘And if it doesn’t, and it becomes about quickly pointing fingers and making accusations and the obvious stuff, I think it will be a missed opportunity.’

Astin, who starred in the second season of Stranger Things, first addressed Feldman’s allegations in a statement on Monday.

‘Corey Feldman communicated to me at some point, what some of his experiences were,’ he wrote in the statement.

‘I remember aching for him… Victims of sexual assault are speaking. Their bravery and willingness to subject their lives to scrutiny, of the most painful kind, should be supported… it is time for abusers to be stopped.’

On Monday Feldman revealed he has filed a police report with the LAPD, identifying the men he claims sexually abused him as a child.

Feldman said on The Dr Oz Show last Thursday that his former assistant Jon Grissom was the first to take advantage of him in the 1980s, adding that the man still posts photos of him online.

‘This guy on his My Space page and his Facebook page has got pictures of me and Corey Haim,’ Feldman said during the interview.

‘He still taunts it and flaunts it.’

Dr. Oz then revealed that Grissom, who is now living in Mexico, has a long history of criminal behavior.

‘Everything from assault, theft, drugs … in 2001 he was arrested on child molestation charges … he was found guilty in 2003 and served time in prison,’ said an attorney for the program in a video posted to Facebook.

Feldman also named former child talent manager and convicted sex offender Marty Weiss, who had revealed in the past.