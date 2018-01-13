Sean Penn: Donald Trump Is Mankind’s ‘Number One Enemy’

Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn has slammed Donald Trump, declaring him to be the number one enemy of mankind.

In a scathing op-ed for Time, the has-been actor branded Trump an “enemy of Americans, Republicans, Democrats, Independents and every new child born. An enemy of mankind…. an enemy of the state.”

Breitbart.com reports: It takes nearly 1,000 self-aggrandizing words before Penn takes on the president. For most of the interminable piece, the two-time Oscar-winner thumps his own chest over his work in Haiti after a devastating earthquake in 2010 resulted in some 300,000 dead Haitians.

Nowhere, however, does Penn reveal that Trump denies making the “shithole” comments about Haiti. Nowhere does Penn mention that two senators, who were in the room, back up the president’s claim. And naturally, like the rest of our media, Penn spreads the fake news that Trump’s comments were racist, even though the left-wing Washington Postreports that Trump wants to increase immigration from “Asian countries” — an idea that would make him the most inept white supremacist ever.

Moreover, nowhere does Penn bother to take a breath from his prose of purple to suggest that, in a private conversation, there is absolutely nothing morally wrong with using this kind of shorthand language to describe a backwards country with an infrastructure so bad 300,000 innocent people needlessly died in an earthquake.

As an artist, Penn should be protecting and defending free expression, not joining the corporate-funded media mob to criminalize speech and truth using the anti-science scarlet letter of racism.

But as we all know, Penn is a big fan of dictators and police states.