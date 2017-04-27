Victims Allege Seattle Mayor Raped Kids And Covered It Up

Three more childhood victims of sexual assault have come forward and accused Democrat Seattle mayor Ed Murray of raping them in the 1980’s.

Delvonn Heckard filed a lawsuit against the mayor earlier this month, as Trump’s elite pedophile ring investigation continues to ensnare high-level government officials around the country.

Thefreethoughtproject.com reports:

Heckard claims Murray abused him when he was a teen. According to the Seattle Times, the mayor “sexually abused the crack-cocaine addicted teen on numerous occasions for payments of $10 to $20” starting in 1986 when the boy was just 15 years old. “Two other men, Jeff Simpson and Lloyd Anderson, also have said Murray sexually abused them as teenagers while living in Portland in the early 1980s. They have not filed lawsuits.”

Now, Heckard’s lawyers are claiming the police are shielding the mayor from yet another scandal. The lawyers were provided screen shots from a computer-assisted dispatch (CAD) of at least 8 police officers to the mayor’s home on the night of June 24th, the same night as the Gay Pride parade being held in the town.

The snapshots were provided by an anonymous whistleblower who said that Murray called Seattle’s Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole to deal with a problem, sources say, involving a shirtless man demanding to get his clothes back. O’Toole reportedly responded to the scene and dealt with the matter quietly, without any police report being filed.

Maggie Thompson, Murray’s campaign manager and a member of his staff, was also reportedly called to the scene. “Attorneys Julie Kays and Lincoln Beauregard subpoenaed Thompson, Murray’s operations manager and 2013 campaign manager, who was at the house that night. They want Thompson to provide any information she has related to the call and to three men now accusing the mayor of past sexual abuse,” writes the Times.

As is often the case, when political figures or individuals in positions of authority and power stand accused of criminal activity, it’s often the accuser who then becomes revictimized as the accused often lash out against their victims/accusers.

Such may be the case with Murray and his legal team as well. Jeff Reading, the spokesman for the mayor now thrice accused of pedophilia, responded in a statement, “The gossipy account provided is an example of unfounded rumor being peddled as fact. It is easily disproved by numerous eyewitnesses, and by the official police record.”

Indeed, the mayor did reportedly release statements from five of his friends who were with him on that June night at 11:23 p.m. But according to the CAD the mayor said he “needs police ASAP as unk (unknown) person was on his front door.”

After O’Toole arrived, he reported back to the dispatcher that everything was under control. The dispatcher then reported, “Per Chief O’Toole: Mayor said ‘Maggie’ is there now,” the entry states. “Everything is UC. Not to rush. Per Chief, Mayor sounded a little confused. She req’d (requested) officers still check on him.”

Lawyers for the alleged child victim now in his forties are asking tough questions and have subpoenaed for more information. The lack of a report, coupled with the police chief and the campaign manager’s presence at the mayor’s residence suggests a cover-up to Heckard’s lawyers. “What I want to know is, what’s the mayor’s campaign manager doing at a call like this and why is the chief of police directly involved in the dialogue,” Beauregard told reporters.

The mayor’s version of events differs drastically from the accusations now being levied of a cover-up involving a shirtless man. According to the mayor and those in present at his home that night, a couple came to the front door and asked to use the bathroom. They then got “pushy” and security was called.