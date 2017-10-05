Footage of a second gunman firing at the Las Vegas music festival crowd has surfaced, on the same day the Clark County sheriff told a press conference that he believes there was more than one perpetrator involved in the shooting.

Asked if the “lone wolf” theory pushed by mainstream media was correct, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said it was possible Stephen Paddock was “working out all of this on his own”, but then added, “It would be hard for me to believe that.”

In huge news that discredits the mainstream media attempt at shaping the narrative surrounding the attack, Lombardo said investigators are now pressing to find others who may have been involved.

“Do you think this was all accomplished on his own?” Lombardo asked, noting the arsenal of weapons the shooter amassed, the discovery of explosives in his car, and the reports of gunfire at multiple locations in Las Vegas. Sheriff Lombardo added: “You’ve got to make the assumption he had to have some help at some point.”

Newly surfaced footage from the Route 91 music festival shows a man in a security jacket holding what appears to be a gun, kneeling and firing into the crowd, as concertgoers scream “Oh my god” amid the general panic.

At 8 seconds into the video, a man emerges in the bottom left of the frame, the muzzle flashes at the exact moment the shots are fired, and the sound of the gun matches the volume of a gun fired at that range, and not from the range of the hotel.

The video may explain why eyewitnesses at various locations on Sunday night described the unusual sight of security guards being chased down during the attack.

In news that has generally gone unreported by mainstream media, eyewitness Wendy Miller, an Australian caught up in the shooting , said she was at a bar in the nearby Luxor Hotel with her husband when she saw what she described as a “man of interest” run by.

Speaking to Australian newspaper The Courier-Mail, Ms Miller said the man sprinted through her hotel after coming off an escalator from the Mandalay Bay.

“The man that they [security] were chasing was wearing a security jacket like them,” she said.

Mr Miller’s eyewitness report of a man in a security jacket being chased during the attack, as well as fellow Australia Brian Hodge’s eyewitness account of “multiple gunmen” and “a dead security guard” near his hotel room next door to Stephen Paddock’s suite, suggest that the mainstream media narrative of the “lone wolf” gunman is not the truth.

Now that Las Vegas police have finally admitted that Stephen Paddock must have had help, we may finally start receiving something approaching honest reporting from the mainstream media.

The fact is that this was an orchestrated, co-ordinated attack by multiple conspirators, and the mainstream media have been attempting to cover it up.

Video footage confirms multiple shooters

Two explosive videos provided to Your News Wire have also confirmed there were multiple shooters involved in a co-ordinated attack, and the mainstream media of a “lone wolf” gunman operating without a motive is a lie.

Both videos show gunfire originating from the fourth floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, much lower than the 32nd floor, where the mainstream media is claiming Stephen Paddock, a “lone wolf”, fired on the crowd using an automatic weapon.

SHOTS FIRED ON 4TH FLOOR You can clearly see shots being fired from the fourth floor of the Mandalay Bay. #LasVegasShooting Posted by The People's Voice on Monday, October 2, 2017

Many Las Vegas casino staff have also come forward with information pointing to the existence of multiple shooters and conspirators involved in the Las Vegas attack. According to Nadia Gissell, there was gunfire at the Paris Casino.

“I work there and I don’t understand why they are not saying the truth,” she said.

Cameron Espino, who was in the Miracle Mile Shops, also demanded to know why the media won’t report on incidents at other hotels, and reported seeing two gunman.

Rene Downs, a guest at Bellagio Hotel, 1.4 miles from the Mandalay Bay, says bullets were fired into the lobby of the Bellagio. She contacted police and news outlets demanding to know why the crime is being covered up and denied.

Why is the mainstream media attempting to force a false narrative on the public? The answer is simple. The corporate media, controlled by a small, elite oligarchy, is operating on behalf of the New World Order, attempting to mislead the public into believing their enemies are their friends, and their friends are their enemies.

It doesn’t suit the mainstream media’s agenda to have Stephen Paddock operating as part of grand political conspiracy. The media is actively covering up this fact so they can continue pushing the New World Order’s sick and twisted agenda.

There is an active campaign to sow division and create chaos in the United States. Organized groups are working on behalf of global organizations with the most nefarious of goals. We need to wake up and stop believing everything fed us by the mainstream media. They have proven themselves completely compromised and unreliable.

Keep your eyes open. Question everything.