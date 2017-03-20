Secret Service Fires Liberal Agent Who Refused To Protect Trump

The Secret Service agent who proudly boasted that she would not take a bullet for President Trump has officially been fired from the agency.

Special Agent Kerry O’Grady was investigated by the Secret Service after she posted on her Facebook page that she would rather serve jail time, than risk her life protecting the President of the United States.

Around two weeks ago the agency placed the agent’s prior post – the special agent in charge of the Denver District – on a list of job openings.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports:

Current and former Secret Service agents and officers are worried that top officials at the agency are working to shield O’Grady from being fired.

They are worried that she will be transferred to another division of the Homeland Security Department and allowed to serve out her time until she can retire with a pension as the agency has done with other officials in the public crosshairs.

In February 2015, Secret Service Deputy Director Alvin “A.T.” Smith was forced to resign when the agency was under pressure from Congress after a string of security lapses. He was allowed to transfer to another position in DHS, according to an email that praised his 29 years of service to the agency sent to all staff.

Agents and officers are also questioning whether the agency’s top brass tried to insulate O’Grady from any punishment. The Secret Service knew about O’Grady’s Facebook comments in October when a whistleblower contacted the agency to notify it, sources told the Washington Examiner. But the agency did not launch an investigation until the Examiner reported on the controversial Facebook comments.

Roughly a month before Election Day in early October, O’Grady wrote that she would rather face “jail time” than take “a bullet” for Trump because she considered him a “disaster” for the country, especially as it relates to women and children. The post was written on her personal Facebook page late on a Sunday night.

In addition to other anti-Trump posts, on Inauguration Day, she updated her profile picture to an artist’s rendering of Princess Leia with the words, “A woman’s place is in the resistance.”

“The resistance” has become a moniker for those opposing Trump’s presidency.

In an interview and subsequent statements, she repeatedly told the Washington Examiner that the Facebook comments would not impact her ability to do her job and protect Trump.

Secret Service employees are among those federal employees subject to enhanced Hatch Act restrictions, including these two rules:

May not post a comment to a blog or a social media site that advocates for or against a partisan political party, candidate for partisan political office, or partisan political group.

May not use any email account or social media to distribute, send or forward content that advocates for or against a partisan political party, candidate for partisan political office, or partisan political group.

The Secret Service misconduct probe is focused on whether O’Grady posted the comments during work hours, according to several Secret Service sources.

Current and former agents and officers within the Secret Service community have called on the agency to fire O’Grady and not try to use a technical interpretation of the Hatch Act rules to allow her to remain on the job or working for the government in another capacity.

The premier association for former U.S. Secret Service agents, known as Old Star, in late January expelled O’Grady by rescinding her associate membership. The vote by its board members was unanimous.

The spouses for agents O’Grady oversees in Denver have been circulating an online petition addressed to former Director Joseph Clancy, calling on the agency to “act now and terminate” her.

Clancy left the agency in early March to retire before the investigation was over.