Secret Service Laptop Containing Highly Sensitive Information, Stolen

A Secret Service laptop containing highly sensitive information was stolen from an agent’s vehicle in Brooklyn, New York City on Thursday morning, according to officials.



In a statement on Friday, the service that it would not release further details while an investigation was underway.

However, law informant officials said the sensitive files included floor plans and evacuation protocol for the Trump Tower, information on Pope Francis and information about the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

Cathy Milhoan, an agency spokeswoman, said agency-issued laptops “contain multiple layers of security including full disk encryption and are not permitted to contain classified information.”

“The Secret Service requests anyone with information regarding this crime to please contact the New York Police Department and the US Secret Service New York Field Office,” she added.

One official told CNN that the Secret Service viewed the incident as a compromise of national security.

CBS News, also citing law enforcement sources, reported that the laptop contained important files on Pope Francis as well.

The agent herself also told investigators that the information on her computer could endanger national security.

The agent’s lapel pins that gave her access to security details protecting President Trump, Hillary Clinton, the pope and the United Nations General Assembly were also stolen from the car.

The stolen items were inside a backpack with the Secret Service insignia on it. The bag has since been found, but not the laptop, officials said.