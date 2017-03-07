Latest

Secret Service Agent: Obama Wiretapping Scandal To ‘Explode’ This Week

Posted on March 7, 2017

Obama wiretapping scandal set to 'explode' this week, according to a former secret service agent

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino claims that the Obama wiretapping scandal is going to “blow wide open” this week.

According to Bongino, the mainstream media is making a huge mistake in mistakingly assuming that the #Obamagate scandal will fizzle into nothing.

Bongino worked for former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama in the Presidential Protection Division.

In a Facebook Live video, Bongino claims that the media wants to push the story that Trump “pressured the FBI” to tell him about the wiretap or that the president is lying.

Bongino explains that Trump’s Secret Service protection probably did electronic countermeasure sweeps to check for listening devices and found the bugs.

According to the former Secret Service Agent, America is going to find out the truth about the wiretapping situation this week.

