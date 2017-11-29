Secretary Of State Says US Will Confront Russia’s Aggression Against Europe

November 29, 2017 Carol Adl News, World 2

The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said that Washington will confront Russia’s “aggression” against its European neighbors and has vowed to help Europe wean itself off Russian oil and gas.

Tillerson claimed thar Russia’s cyberattacks, energy policy and actions in Ukraine “are not the behaviors of a responsible nation.”

“We will not stand for this violation of international norms,” he said in his speech  at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, aimed at reassuring European allies about America’s commitment to security on the continent.

He said US money and know how would help Croatia and Poland build liquefied natural gas terminals and Greece and Bulgaria lay a pipeline. “The Ukraine crisis also made clear how energy supplies can be wielded as a political weapon,” he warned, vowing to help prevent big suppliers like Russia from “extorting” clients in Europe.

Press TV reports:

Tillerson said he had warned Moscow that relations with Washington would never be normal unless Russia withdrew its forces from neighboring Ukraine.

The US and its allies have levied broad economic sanctions against Russia over its alleged support for pro-Russia forces in eastern Ukraine and Moscow’s reunification with Crimea after a referendum in 2014.

The United States has deployed a contingent of troops to Eastern Europe near Russia’s border since 2014. The deployments have been supplemented by four NATO battle groups of more than 1,000 soldiers.

Tillerson also claimed that Russia employs various “malicious tactics” from using disinformation campaigns and cyber-attacks to undercutting US and European democracies, to the “serial” harassing of diplomatic personnel, including US Embassy employees in Moscow.

“Russia can continue to isolate and impoverish itself by sowing disorder abroad and impeding liberty at home, or it can become a force that will advance the freedom of Russians and the stability of Eurasia,” Tillerson said.

He also said that there was still an imminent threat after the Cold War, adding that Russia sought “to define a new post-Soviet global balance of power.”

Russia “seeks to impose its will on others by force” either “by virtue of its nuclear arsenal” or by partnering with the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad, Tillerson claimed.

The US accuses Moscow of meddling in Syria. Russia has been helping Damascus fight Daesh terrorists at the request of the Syrian government.

Tillerson’s remarks came despite President Donald Trump’s repeated calls for warmer relations with Moscow which has been accused of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Carol Adl

Carol Adl

Writer at News Punch
Carol Adl

Latest posts by Carol Adl (see all)

  • Steve S

    If the US weans Europe off Russian oil, whose oil will they replace it with, OPEC? 1) What oil Europe uses is not a US concern and 2) the US, and the world, is better off the less oil OPEC sells. Islam and muslims are the 800 gorilla in the room not Russia.

  • Mike

    How many countries, (incapable of fighting back), has Russia made war on? How many children are they killing with drones? They aren’t the ones with an aggressive foreign policy. They don’t have troops lined up at our borders. As for Europe, they have an immigration policy that insures self defeat without Russian interference. Why shouldn’t Putin just wait while Europe, (and for that matter, America) destroy themselves economically, and socially? Because we won’t let him. Where is the mandate from the American people for our foreign wars, or our confrontation of Russia? Who isn’t sick of our contrived and shortsighted, but brutal, war on terror? Good relations with Russia, and peace on earth are in the interest of humanity. They are an overdue change for population culling, pro war government.