Senator Rand Paul Assaulted At His Home By Antifa Thug

An Antifa thug has been arrested for assaulting senator Rand Paul at his home in Bowling Green on Saturday.

Kentucky State Police arrested 59-year-old Rene Boucher, charging him with one count of fourth-degree assault.

According to the Daily Caller, records with Kentucky State Board of Election show Rene Boucher to be a registered Democrat.

Additionally, Boucher’s Facebook account reveals multiple anti-President Trump threats, and posts shared from Occupy Democrats and various other far-left groups associated with Antifa.

The Hill reports: Police state that they responded to a report of an assault at Paul’s residence before 3:30pm on Friday.

They determined Boucher had intentionally assaulted the junior senator. It is unclear what injury Paul suffered, but the extent of harm is said to be light.

A spokeswoman for the senator’s office said that the senator was “blindsided” by his alleged attacker.

“Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault,” said Paul’s spokeswoman Kelsey Cooper in an email statement. “The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”

Local police are conducting an investigation. According to booking records, a court date has not yet been set for Boucher.

An ophthalmologist by trade, Paul has been Kentucky’s junior senator since 2011, and is widely known for his libertarian views and fiscal conservatism.

He was present at the congressional baseball practice shooting in June that seriously wounded House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, who has returned to office.